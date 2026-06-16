Africa: 10 Heaviest Defeats in FIFA World Cup History

The FIFA World Cup has delivered some of football's greatest moments, but it has also produced a handful of one-sided contests that remain etched in history.
From record-breaking scorelines to ruthless displays by football's traditional powerhouses, these are the 10 heaviest defeats ever recorded at the World Cup.
1. Hungary 10-1 El Salvador (1982)
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No match in World Cup history has produced a larger margin of victory. Hungary ran riot against El Salvador in Spain, scoring 10 goals in a devastating display. The nine-goal winning margin remains a World Cup record.
2. Yugoslavia 9-0 Zaire (1974)
Zaire, making their World Cup debut, endured a nightmare against Yugoslavia. The Europeans scored six times before halftime and cruised to a nine-goal victory, one of the tournament's most lopsided results.
3. Hungary 9-0 South Korea (1954)
The "Mighty Magyars" announced themselves as title contenders with a ruthless demolition of South Korea in Switzerland. Hungary's attacking brilliance overwhelmed their opponents from start to finish.
4. Sweden 8-0 Cuba (1938)
In one of the earliest World Cup routs, Sweden tore apart Cuba in the quarter-finals of the 1938 tournament in France, advancing comfortably with an eight-goal triumph.
5. Uruguay 8-0 Bolivia (1950)
The eventual champions made a stunning start to their campaign in Brazil, thrashing Bolivia by eight goals in one of the most dominant performances of the post-war era.
6. Germany 8-0 Saudi Arabia (2002)
Powered by a hat-trick from Miroslav Klose, Germany crushed Saudi Arabia in Sapporo. The result remains one of the biggest victories in the modern World Cup era.
7. Hungary 8-3 West Germany (1954)
Although West Germany would eventually win the tournament, they were heavily beaten by Hungary during the group stage. The 11-goal encounter remains one of the highest-scoring matches in World Cup history.
8. Poland 7-0 Haiti (1974)
Poland's attacking stars were in irresistible form as they swept aside Haiti. Grzegorz Lato and company produced a clinical display to secure one of the tournament's largest wins.
9. Portugal 7-0 North Korea (2010)
Portugal recorded the biggest victory of the 2010 World Cup, with Cristiano Ronaldo ending a long international scoring drought as North Korea collapsed in the second half.
10. Germany 7-1 Curaçao (2026)
Germany joined the list of the World Cup's biggest winners with a ruthless 7-1 victory over Curaçao in their Group E opener. The four-time champions were 4-1 ahead by halftime before adding three more goals after the break. The six-goal margin equalled the famous 7-1 demolition of Brazil in 2014 and became one of the largest victories ever recorded at the tournament.