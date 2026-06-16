Nigeria: 'My Wife Is the Head of My Family' - Baba Elesho

Nollywood comedy actor Adewale Adeoye, popularly known as Baba Elesho, has stirred conversations after stating that his wife is the head of his family.

Elesho, speaking on the special role his wife plays in the home, disclosed during an interview with AfricanAList that he reflected on his responsibilities as a son and the need to maintain harmony in his marriage.

The 67-year-old actor said he sought his wife's consent before bringing his elderly mother to live in their Lagos home.

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According to the veteran, his mother had been battling an eye condition for several years and was living with one of his younger siblings at the time. Despite not living with her, he said he continued to support her and fulfil his obligations as her son.

Although the Osun-born actor occasionally speaks about his marriage and family values in interviews, he has largely kept his wife out of the public spotlight, and her name is not widely known. Recounting the incident, the actor explained that his mother eventually expressed dissatisfaction with her living arrangement and pleaded to be allowed to leave.

"The day I went to bring her from my younger sibling's home. I had gone there to check on her and perform my duty as a son. My mum said she would rather be thrown into the sea than remain where she was because she wasn't comfortable there," he said.

The veteran actor said he immediately decided to take her home, but first informed his wife.

"It was on Sunday, I went upstairs to meet my wife, prostrated and told her I had a visitor. She asked who; I replied, "Alhaja." She asked what happened, and I explained everything. I told her that my mum said if there was nowhere else to take her, I should throw her into the sea, and that was why I brought her."

Baba Elesho noted that consulting his wife was not a sign of neglecting his mother, but rather a reflection of the structure and values that guided his family.

"I came to speak with my wife first because she had to know about it. You own the home, and your reactions matter. My wife is the head of my family," he stated.

The actor further stressed that respect and communication are central to the success of his marriage, adding that both spouses have clearly defined roles within the family.

His comments have stirred a lot of reactions about family leadership, especially with relationships between married couples and their extended families. While many Nigerian households traditionally place men at the head of the family, Baba Elesho's shows a different perspective.

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The actor maintained that caring for his mother remained a non-negotiable responsibility, but insisted that major decisions affecting the home should be discussed with his wife.

"My wife is the head of my family," he reiterated, emphasising that mutual respect and understanding continue to shape the foundation of their household.