Namibia: Gunners Gain Revenge Against Ongos

Mighty Gunners Ladies gained revenge against FC Ongos with a 1-0 victory on Saturday to progress to the semifinals of the NFA Cup.

Ongos had beaten them to the league title by a single point a fortnight ago, but on Saturday, it was Gunners who celebrated as a first half injury time goal by Mariana Goaxas gave them the spoils in a bruising battle.

From a corner, Goaxas bundled the ball over the line and although it was immediately cleared by Ongos' defence, the referee determined that it had crossed the line.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

That was the only goal in a pulsating encounter, but Ongos had their fare share of chances that they could not put away.

Midway through the first half, Albertina Aludhilu broke clear of Gunners' offside trap, but her shot hit the post, while a cracking shot by Ongos' industrious midfielder Juliana Blou was well saved by Gunners' keeper Melissa Matheus.

At the other end, a shot by Fiola Vliete also hit the post, shortly before Goaxas got the winner.

The win put Gunners into the semifinals where they will meet Windhoek City, who beat African Stars Queens 2-0 through goals by McLean Tueses and Charlotte Richter.

The other semifinal will be contested between Khomas Nampol and Julinho Athletic after they got contrasting wins on Saturday.

Nampol comfortably beat Unam Bokkies 4-0 after leading 2-0 at halftime.

Shipulu Namutenya opened Nampol's account midway through the first half, while Metutjo Tjivikua made it 2-0 just before the break.

Another Tjivikua goal early in the second half put Nampol well in control, while Thomalina Adams sealed their win with a fourth goal in the final quarter.

Julinho, meanwhile were pushed all the way before beating Nust Babes 3-2 on penalties.

Chances were few and far between during normal play that ended goalless, but in the shootout, Nust's nerves got the better of them as they missed three spot kicks to give Julinho the victory.

Julinho midfielder Asteria Angula praised their defensive effort.

"It was a tough match and from the start the Nust girls came really hard at us but luckily we managed to contain them. We had to win the game so if we couldn't score we had to make sure that they also couldn't score and my girls kept it up till the end," she said.

"The penalty shootout was very intense and if you look at our girls, they are still young, so their nerves were hitting in, but we believed in them. We just told them to calm down, believe in yourselves, you can do it," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Angula said she was excited about reaching the semis.

"It's very exciting. We ended eighth in the league - we started off well but the girls could not keep up the intensity and became quite fatigued with the double-header games. But now we have another opportunity in the semifinals and we are looking forward to it," she said.

Meanwhile, the four semifinalists of the men's NFA Cup were also determined after the quarterfinal matches in Outjo on Saturday.

KK Palace beat Square 7 4-2 to book a semifinal spot against Mighty Gunners, who beat Young Brazilians 2-1.

Unam beat Okamwandi United 4-2 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes and will now meet Okahandja United who also beat Rundu Chiefs on penalties. Their match ended in a 1-1 draw before Okahandja won the shootout 7-6.