Namibian Volleyball Teams Win Two Bronze Medals

Namibia's national men and women's volleyball teams both won bronze medals at the Confederation of African Volleyball Zone VI Olympic Games Qualifiers which concluded in Harare, Zimbabwe over the weekend.

Namibia's men beat Malawi 3-0 in the bronze medal match, while Namibia's women beat Malawi 3-1 in the women's third place play-off.

In the women's group stages, Namibia beat Malawi 3-2, but lost 3-1 to Zambia.

In the men's group stages Namibia lost 3-0 to Zimbabwe and 3-0 to Zambia.

It was the first time in about 20 years that Namibia had competed internationally in volleyball, and the Namibia Volleyball Federation congratulated both teams on their fine efforts.

"This achievement is particularly significant as it marks Namibia's return to national team competition after almost 20 years. Despite the challenges, our athletes displayed remarkable determination, discipline, and national pride throughout the championship," the NVF said.

"While we unfortunately did not secure qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, bringing home bronze medals in both categories is a milestone worth celebrating. We remain grateful for your unwavering support, encouragement and belief in this journey," it added.

"As we look ahead to the 2027 Zone VI Championship we are committed to working even harder in pursuit of gold. And although LA28 was beyond our reach, Australia 2032 will find Namibia ready," it said.