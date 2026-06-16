Namibia: United Stun Grootfontein

Trustco United pulled off a stunning 29-15 win against FNB Grootfontein on Saturday, while FNB Wanderers reclaimed the log lead with an emphatic 66-7 win against FNB Western Suburbs.

In other matches, FNB Kudus thumped FNB Reho Falcons 73-5, while FNB Rehoboth pulled off a surprise 35-26 win against FNB Unam.

At United's field in Olympia, Grootfontein suffered their first defeat of the season against an inspired United side.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a match of huge collisions and great defence by both sides, United took an early 7-0 lead when flanker Thehard Lintvelt went over in the left hand corner and also put over a great conversion from the touchline.

Grootfontein came back with a vengeance but desperate defence kept them at bay as Wicus Jacobs, Johan Luttig, Niel Holtzhausen and Rudi Pretorius all came close to scoring.

United's defence finally crack when Grootfontein flanker Eloff du Plessis broke clear to go over for a try converted by Franklin Busch, and Grootfontein took the lead for the first time when lock Pieter Daniel Kok tore down the left wing to go over in the corner.

United immediately struck back with an overlap try by eighthman Ben Burger, but a Busch penalty gave Grootfontein a narrow 15-12 lead at the break.

Grootfontein stepped up their attacks in the second half, camping on United's try line, but the home side defended superbly and eventually regained the lead when substitute forward Johan Brockman went over from a maul.

Grootfontein continued to attack but suffered a blow when lock Oliver Mouton was yellow carded for an infringement and United immediately made them pay when Lintvelt went over for his second try.

In the closing stages Grootfontein once again pressurised United's defence, but an intercept try by Jurgen Meyer sealed a stunning 29-15 victory for United.

The win put United third on the log on 23 points, while Grootfontein dropped down to second on 26 and Wanderers moved to the top on 30 points.

United wing Suramie Kambombo said it was a tough battle.

"It was a huge fight. In the beginning they really came for us but we hung in there, we stuck to our game plan and pulled it through - it was a dog fight right until the end," he said.

With a match in hand on the leaders, United are now firmly in the title race, but Kambombo said they did not want to think too far ahead now.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will just take it one game at a time, we don't want to think too far ahead," he said.

Jurgen Meyer said it was great to win and score a try.

"It was a tough match and my first one after the break, so scoring my first try of the season as well was great. The league is still very close so it's an open battle," he said.

Wanderers, meanwhile went to the top of the log after running in 10 tries in an emphatic victory against Suburbs.

Edward Trotsky, Dominic Isaacs and Kistings Minyoi each scored a brace, and Danco Burger, Obert Nortje, Victor Dumbo and Ray-Eez Feris one try each, while Burger added two conversions and Wiks Tromp six.

Suburbs replied with a penalty try.

Kudus went fourth on the log on 21 points after a thumping 73-5 win against Falcons.

Kudus scored 11 tries, with Ray Shawn Shoombe scoring two, and Aston Mukwiilongo, Divan Steyn, Tonderai Ndudzo, Lucio Isaacs, Ja-Tamson van der Berg, Lizard Cos, Franco Vries, AJ Kearns and Lloyd Jacobs one try each, while Aurelio Plato added five conversions and Kyle Wentzel four.

Matthew van Wyk scored Falcons' solitary try.

Rehoboth bounced back after a poor start to the league with a hard-fought 35-26 home win against Unam.

Rehoboth scored four tries through Delano Vries, Daniel Bezuidenhout, Jason Farmer and Miquel Busch, who added three conversions and three penalties for a personal tally of 20 points.

Unam scored four tries through Alcino Isaacs, Keashan Beukes, Gilad Plaatjies and Feddy Mazila, while Aljarreau Zaahl added three conversions.