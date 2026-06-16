South Africa: Judge Orders Department of Defence to Explain Ongoing 'Secrecy' of Cradock Four Documentation

Former acting Secretary of Defence Dr Thobekile Gamede faces contempt charges after failing to declassify crucial documents related to the 1985 murders of anti-apartheid activists known as the Cradock Four.

South Africa's (SA's) former acting Secretary of Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede, has been ordered to appear before the Gqeberha High Court to explain why she should not be held in contempt of court for failing to declassify documents relating to the murders of the Cradock Four on 27 June 1985.

The Cradock Four were anti-apartheid activists Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli, Sparrow Mkonto and Matthew Goniwe.

They were returning to Cradock from Gqeberha (known then as Port Elizabeth) on 27 June 1985 when they were arrested at a roadblock manned by the Security Branch, assaulted and murdered.

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Previous inquests

There have been two previous inquests into their deaths. The first, in 1987, concluded that the men had been killed by "unknown persons". No one was prosecuted.

The second, in 1993, presided over by former Eastern Cape Judge President Neville Zietsman, found that the police were responsible for their deaths. Again, no individuals were named, and no prosecutions followed.

Third inquest

The third inquest has been described as the final effort by the families of the deceased to establish the truth of what had happened. Most of the apartheid security and defence operatives who were identified as being involved in the deaths...