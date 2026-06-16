South Africa: At a School Where the Uprising Was Born, a New Generation Reckons With 1976

Fifty years after apartheid police opened fire on students outside Phefeni Junior Secondary School, a new generation of Soweto learners gathered to reflect on the state of education.

On Monday, 15 June 2026, learners from two historical schools in Orlando West, Soweto, gathered for an interactive seminar on the state of education 50 years after the 1976 Soweto uprising. Held at Phefeni Junior Secondary School, the event brought together learners and alumni from both Phefeni and Orlando West High School.

The setting carried immense historical weight, as the very place where the student-led resistance of 1976 first ignited. In May of that year, learners at Phefeni began boycotting classes in protest against the forced imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction. Within days, solidarity protests mobilised and spread to surrounding schools.

This growing wave of resistance set the stage for the morning of June 16, 1976, when thousands of students from across Soweto initiated a peaceful march toward Orlando Stadium. The protest route was intentionally mapped so that students marching from different directions would pass via and converge past Phefeni.

It was right outside the school that apartheid police intercepted the peaceful crowd, firing teargas before unleashing live ammunition on the children.

During this immediate clash, just steps from the school building at the corner of Moema and Vilakazi Streets, 12-year-old Hector Pieterson was shot and killed....