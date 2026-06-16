South Africa: 'Children Lost Five Months of Learning' - Western Cape Parents Demand Urgent Learner Placement

16 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Siyabonga Goni

Singing struggle songs and carrying placards demanding education for their children, more than 200 parents, learners and community activists marched from the Western Cape Provincial Legislature to the Western Cape Department of Education's offices on 15 June, calling for urgent intervention as dozens of children have still not been placed in school, more than five months into the academic year.

The sound of struggle songs echoed through Cape Town CBD on Monday, 15 June, as more than 200 parents, unplaced learners and activists marched from the Western Cape Provincial Legislature to the offices of the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED), demanding immediate school placements for children who have been out of school for months.

The march, organised by Equal Education, drew parents from Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Strand and other communities across Cape Town. Some carried handwritten placards as they called on Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Education MEC David Maynier to intervene in what they described as a deepening admissions crisis affecting predominantly black communities.

Struggling to find a school

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Speaking to Daily Maverick during the march, parents described months of frustration and uncertainty as they tried to secure places for their children.

"From January this year, she has not gotten into a school despite my application last year. I wanted her to study Grade 10 here in Cape Town. This year, I realised that it was February, but my child is still without a school.

"I went to the department. They told me my child has a space in Litha Park High School [Khayelitsha], and I went...

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