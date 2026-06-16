South Africa: What Is 'Clean Eating' and How Can It Affect Wellbeing?

While clean eating encourages nutritious habits, it can spiral into obsession, risking both physical and mental well-being, especially fuelled by social media.

A nutritious diet is one of the key ways to stay physically and mentally fit.

Research suggests it may reduce your risk of developing various conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers. Diet may also help protect against depression and other mental health concerns.

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But for some people, eating so-called "clean" foods can become an obsession. And social media can exacerbate this. So what is "clean eating"? And when could it be harmful?

A concerning trend

The term "clean eating" refers to a collection of eating behaviours that are highly focused on "proper nutrition". These behaviours can become obsessive, as they are often based on restrictive eating patterns and avoiding foods considered to be "unhealthy" or "impure".

Clean eating has gained traction in the nutrition space, particularly on social media. Platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have popularised messages about avoiding processed products and only eating "pure" foods.

However, these messages most often come from wellness influencers, not health-care professionals. This means the line between balanced nutrition and overly restrictive eating practices is becoming increasingly blurred.

The difference between 'clean eating', disordered eating and having an eating disorder

The general concept of...