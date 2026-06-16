South Africa: How Cold Cases Helped a Detective Ensure a Serial Rapist Will Never Walk Free

When a 13-year-old was raped on a rural road, she didn't beg for herself -- she begged her attacker to let her younger cousins go. Six years later, a detective going through cold cases ensured her attacker will never be free to do it again.

Lechasa Glass has been behind bars since 2024 after receiving an effective life sentence for multiple counts of rape and robbery.

The 32-year-old Lesotho national was likely to come up for parole in his 50's and could have spent his twilight years as a free man.

However, the chances of the serial rapist ever breathing free air again was effectively nullified when diligent forensic experts and painstaking detective work linked him to three more violent rapes, and he was sentenced to an indefinite term of imprisonment on 10 June.

And the detective behind this rare sentence, reserved only for the most dangerous of violent criminals, felt a deep sense of satisfaction to hear Glass will be spending the rest of his life in prison.

"He was thoroughly evaluated. This man committed horrendous crimes and still shows no remorse. He is dangerous and will surely commit more violent crimes if he is ever released. Glass is right where he belongs," Sergeant Vuyokazi Bayi said.

Glass's violent spree stretched over seven years, between 2015 and 2022, in the rural communities of Joubertina and Addo, where he was employed as a seasonal farm worker, picking apples and citrus depending on the time of...