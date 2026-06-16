Ghana: Don't Retaliate Against Foreigners ...SEWA Foundation Urges Ghanaians

The President of the SEWA Foundation Ghana, Mr Jones Owusu Yeboah, has urged Ghanaians to refrain from any form of retaliation or hostility towards foreign nationals living in the country, warning that such actions could undermine Ghana's economic progress and international reputation.

He called on citizens to reject xenophobia and embrace the spirit of Pan-African solidarity, particularly in the wake of rising tensions and attacks on foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, in South Africa.

Mr Yeboah explained that Ghana's development and stability depended on peaceful coexistence, inclusion and respect for the rights of all people, regardless of nationality.

In a press statement issued in Accra yesterday and copied to The Ghanaian Times, he underscored the need for restraint, cautioning that hostility towards foreigners could erode the country's gains.

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He noted that foreign-owned businesses contributed significantly to national development through job creation, investment and the transfer of skills and expertise, stressing that such enterprises should be seen as catalysts for growth rather than threats.

Mr Yeboah further warned that policies or actions targeting foreigners could have adverse effects on economic growth and social cohesion, and urged Ghanaians to promote dialogue, cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

The SEWA Foundation Ghana, a non-governmental organisation focused on human trafficking, migration and diaspora affairs, continues to advocate policies that protect vulnerable groups and promote migration as a tool for development rather than division.

Mr Yeboah also commended the Government of Ghana for evacuating Ghanaian citizens from areas affected by violence in South Africa, describing the move as a demonstration of responsible leadership and a strong commitment to the welfare of citizens abroad.

He expressed optimism about Ghana's role in promoting peace and unity across the continent, noting that the country had a unique opportunity to demonstrate leadership by upholding the rule of law and protecting all residents within its borders.

He stressed that rather than retaliating against or expelling South African nationals residing in Ghana, authorities should focus on enforcing security and fostering unity.

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Addressing the youth, Mr Yeboah urged them to resist acts of hatred and division and instead view migrants and foreign nationals as partners in development.

He emphasised that Africa's progress depended on cooperation among its people and countries, adding that unity remained essential to achieving shared prosperity.

BY ESINAM JEMIMA KUATSINU

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