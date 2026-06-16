Morocco: Mcginn Warns Brazil, Morocco As Scotland Eye World Cup Progress

Scotland captain John McGinn has sent a strong warning to Brazil and Morocco, insisting his side will make life difficult for both teams as they pursue a place in the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Scotland currently top Group C after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Haiti in their opening fixture, with McGinn scoring the decisive goal.

The Aston Villa midfielder acknowledged the quality of their upcoming opponents but believes Scotland's counter-attacking style can cause problems for two of world football's leading nations.

"It was crucial. This was our pressure game; we were the favourites going into it. Haiti are a very difficult opponent," McGinn said.

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"They have so many unique qualities that we are not used to playing against, so the important thing was to keep a clean sheet and get the three points, and we managed to do that."

While pleased with the victory, McGinn believes Scotland still have room for improvement ahead of the decisive clashes against Morocco and Brazil.

"Can we play a bit better? Of course we can. But this is brilliant, and we will go into the games against Brazil and Morocco with more gears to go up. Scotland winning at a World Cup again is the main takeaway."

The victory marked Scotland's first win at a major international tournament since 1996 and their first World Cup triumph since defeating Sweden at Italia '90.

A positive result against Morocco in Boston on Friday could put Steve Clarke's men on the brink of qualification before their final group match against Brazil in Miami on 24 June.