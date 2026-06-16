Africa: Dramatic Draw - Japan Fight Back Twice to Hold Netherlands in World Cup Opener

The Netherlands and Japan battled to a captivating 2-2 draw in their opening Group F encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sharing the points after a pulsating second half.

After a cagey first half saw both sides go into the break level at 0-0, the game exploded into life in the second period. Virgil van Dijk broke the deadlock for the Oranje in the 50th minute, heading home from a Ryan Gravenberch assist.

Japan, however, responded swiftly, with Keito Nakamura leveling the score just seven minutes later, assisted by Takefusa Kubo. The Dutch regained their lead in the 64th minute through a well-taken goal by Crysencio Summerville, again set up by Gravenberch.

As the clock ticked down, Japan refused to surrender. Daichi Kamada, introduced as a substitute, snatched a dramatic equalizer in the 89th minute, assisted by Koki Ogawa, to ensure a valuable point for the Samurai Blue. The full-time whistle blew shortly after, leaving both teams with a point apiece in what promises to be an intriguing Group F.