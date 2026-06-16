Ghana: National Chief Imam Calls for National Prayers for Black Stars

THE National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has called for national prayers for the senior national team, the Black Stars, as they play their first match on Wednesday, against Panama in Toronto, Canada.

A statement signed and copied The Ghanaian Times by Alhaji Osumanu Seidu, the Executive Secretary, the Office of the National Chief Imam urged Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars, to win all their matches and ultimately bring the World Cup to Ghana.

"As Ghana embarks on yet another historic journey on the world's biggest football stage, the National Chief Imam joins millions of Ghanaians both at home and abroad in offering fervent prayers for the success of the national team," the statement said.

Dr Sharubutu prays that Almighty Allah grants the players, technical team, and management divine guidance, strength, wisdom, unity, discipline, and resilience throughout the tournament.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

He further prays for their safety, protection from injury, and the fortitude to perform with excellence, dignity, and honour.

The statement said in fulfilment of the commitment made during the recent visit of the Ghana Football Association to the National Chief Imam, Dr Sharubutu has directed Imams across the country, particularly Regional and District Imams, to remember the Black Stars in their prayers and supplications.

"Special prayers are being offered for the team's opening match against Panama and for the success of Ghana's entire World Cup campaign, which marks the nation's fifth appearance at the tournament," the statement added.

It said that the National Chief Imam believes that the Black Stars carry not only the aspirations of football supporters but also the collective hopes, pride, and identity of the Ghanaian people.

The statement the Black Stars participation on the global stage serves as a powerful symbol of national unity and patriotism, transcending political, ethnic, and religious differences.

The National Chief Imam, therefore, calls on all Ghanaians to rally behind the team with one voice and one spirit, offering encouragement, goodwill, and prayers as they strive to bring honour to the nation.

The Office of the National Chief Imam expresses confidence in the ability of the Black Stars to exhibit the talent, determination, discipline, and fighting spirit for which Ghana is renowned across the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer World Cup By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q