Rwanda: High Court Rejects Ingabire's Objections, Orders Trial to Proceed

The High Court in Kigali on Tuesday, June 16 ruled that the trial of Victoire Umuhoza Ingabire proceed, dismissing objections she had raised on Monday that she was not ready to stand trial on charges related to forming a criminal organisation.

ALSO READ: Victoire Ingabire says 'not ready' to stand trial

The presiding judge stated that the concerns raised by Ingabire and her defence would continue to be followed up by the relevant institutions, including the Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) and other authorities. The judge noted that the defence had indicated that some of the issues had already been communicated to institutions such as the Ministry of Justice.

However, the court found that there was no evidence proving that Ingabire's rights had been violated in a manner that would justify halting the proceedings.

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Ingabire told the court on Monday that she was not prepared physically, emotionally, and spiritually to proceed with the case. Among the concerns she raised were the alleged inability to meet with her co-accused to discuss matters related to the charges they jointly face, restrictions on communicating with her family, limitations on attending Sunday prayers, and difficulties in accessing medication.

Addressing the concerns, the court held that there was no evidence showing that these issues had been ignored by the relevant institutions. The judges further ruled that such matters should continue to be handled administratively by the Rwanda Correctional Service and other responsible bodies.

Consequently, the court ordered that the trial continue, granting the defence until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to prepare before proceedings resume.

Ingabire faces six charges, including establishing or joining a criminal organisation, conspiring to commit offences against the government, inciting unrest or disorder among the population, resisting lawful authority, organising or participating in unlawful demonstrations, and spreading false information or harmful propaganda intended to tarnish the country's image abroad.

She is being tried alongside eight other individuals, including Theoneste Nsengimana, founder of the YouTube channel Umubavu TV. The group is accused of forming or joining a criminal association and conspiring to commit offences against the government or the Head of State.

During Tuesday's hearing, Nsengimana also sought provisional release on medical grounds. He told the court that he had submitted a request for provisional release on February 16, citing the need for appropriate medical treatment. He explained that although efforts had been made to facilitate medical examinations, delays had prevented him from receiving a scheduled colonoscopy and subsequent treatment.

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The court is expected to deliver its decision on the provisional release request on Friday, June 19.

The trial will resume on June 18 starting with preliminary hearing.