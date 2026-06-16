Uganda Expands Rollout of Six-Month HIV Prevention Injection Lenacapavir

Uganda has intensified the rollout of Lenacapavir (LEN), a long-acting HIV prevention injection administered once every six months, as health authorities seek to reduce new HIV infections, particularly among populations at higher risk.

Health experts have described the drug as one of the most significant advances in HIV prevention in recent years, citing its potential to address challenges associated with daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

According to Ministry of Health officials, Uganda received its first consignment of Lenacapavir in March 2026 before officially launching the programme in Lira City in April. The medicine has since been distributed to more than 104 health facilities across the country.

Dr. Pamela Achii, a specialist in health products management at the Ministry of Health, said about 19,000 doses have already been distributed, with additional supplies expected later this year as the country expands access.

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"We received an initial supply that allows us to provide about 19,000 doses to eligible individuals. More consignments are expected later this year and next year as we continue expanding access," Dr. Achii said.

She explained that global demand for Lenacapavir remains high because the medicine is still under patent protection and production capacity is limited.

"The drug is provided free of charge in public and private not-for-profit health facilities. However, supplies remain constrained because many countries are competing for the same stock," she said.

During the initial phase of the rollout, health authorities have prioritised pregnant and breastfeeding women due to their increased vulnerability to HIV infection.

Researchers involved in the development and testing of Lenacapavir say evidence from clinical studies has demonstrated high levels of protection against HIV transmission.

Dr. Flavia Matovu Kiwewa of the Makerere University Johns Hopkins University (MUJHU) Research Collaboration said results from the PURPOSE One study showed that Lenacapavir provided almost complete protection against HIV infection among participants.

The study involved about 5,000 adolescent girls and young women, while the PURPOSE Two study focused on men who have sex with men, transgender people and other populations at substantial risk of acquiring HIV.

"The results from both studies were highly consistent and showed almost 100 percent protection against HIV infection among participants," Dr. Flavia said.

She said researchers pursued long-acting HIV prevention options after observing that some individuals struggle to consistently take daily oral PrEP due to stigma, forgetfulness and lifestyle challenges.

"For many people, taking a pill every day is difficult. A six-month injection provides a practical alternative while maintaining strong protection against HIV," she added.

Dr. Flavia said about 70 percent of available doses are currently being allocated to pregnant and breastfeeding women, while the remaining 30 percent are distributed among men and other eligible groups.

Researchers are continuing to monitor the drug's long-term safety and effectiveness through ongoing studies.

"We are still collecting data to strengthen evidence on long-term safety, effectiveness, and what happens when individuals delay returning for their next scheduled injection," she said.

Despite optimism surrounding the new prevention tool, health experts have cautioned that Lenacapavir only protects against HIV and does not prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs), hepatitis B or unintended pregnancies.

Dr. Peter Nadiope, Head of HIV Prevention at the Ministry of Health, urged communities to continue using comprehensive HIV prevention measures.

"Lenacapavir protects against HIV, but it does not prevent STIs or pregnancy. People should continue using condoms, testing regularly, and seeking treatment when necessary," Dr. Nadiope said.

He also expressed concern over rising STI rates among young people, particularly chlamydia, which often has no symptoms but can contribute to infertility among women.

"We continue to record high STI rates among young women. Chlamydia is especially worrying because many people do not realise they are infected until complications develop," he said.

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According to Ministry of Health estimates, Uganda currently records about 100 new HIV infections every day. Health experts believe innovations such as Lenacapavir could help reduce new infections if uptake remains high.

Researchers are also studying a next-generation version of the medicine under the PURPOSE 365 programme, which aims to provide HIV protection through a single annual injection.

"If the ongoing research succeeds, people may only require one injection annually for HIV prevention," Dr. Flavia revealed.

While the introduction of Lenacapavir marks a major milestone in HIV prevention, experts emphasize that adherence remains critical to maintaining protection.

"Every prevention method works best when used correctly. Missing scheduled injections for extended periods may reduce protection, so it is important for users to follow medical guidance," Dr. Flavia said.

Health officials say the continued expansion of Lenacapavir, alongside existing prevention strategies, will be key to reducing new HIV infections and supporting Uganda's goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat.