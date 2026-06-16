Uganda: Hairdressers Call for Tax Relief As Rising Costs Squeeze Beauty Industry

Hairdressers and salon operators across Uganda have appealed to government to reduce taxes on salon equipment and beauty products, citing rising operational costs that are making it increasingly difficult to sustain their businesses.

The appeal was made during a training and empowerment event organised by the Federation of Uganda Salons and Beauty Professionals, which brought together salon practitioners for sessions on business management and financial literacy.

Operators say the industry is under growing pressure from expensive imported products, high taxation and displacement from workplaces, particularly following evictions from environmentally protected areas.

"We are struggling to keep our businesses running because the products and equipment we use have become very expensive. On top of that, taxes remain high, making it difficult for many salon operators to survive," said Celestine Kamanyire.

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Kamanyire said many salon operators have been forced out of their workplaces following evictions from wetlands designated by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), further worsening their financial strain.

She called on government to review taxation policies affecting the sector, arguing that the beauty industry is a key source of employment, especially for women and single mothers who depend on it for daily income.

"The salon industry employs many women, including single mothers who depend entirely on this work to support their families. It would be unfortunate if they were forced out of business because of circumstances beyond their control," she said.

Kamanyire also urged operators to formally register their businesses and obtain the necessary permits to reduce regulatory challenges and improve stability within the sector.

"As professionals, we must operate legally and ensure that our businesses are properly registered. This will help protect us and strengthen the industry," she added.

She further encouraged salon owners to adopt a saving culture in order to build financial resilience and support business growth.

During the training, participants were also equipped with skills in customer care, financial management and effective business operations, aimed at improving professionalism in the beauty sector.

Hairdresser and trainer Christine Namale challenged operators to uphold high professional standards and prioritise client safety.

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"The work we do is respectable and should never be looked down upon. We must remain professional, observe proper hygiene, and ensure that we use safe and quality products on our clients," Namale said.

She stressed the importance of using approved beauty products and adhering to proper treatment standards to ensure client safety and maintain industry credibility.

The Federation of Uganda Salons and Beauty Professionals said the training is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen capacity among operators and improve standards within Uganda's growing beauty and personal care industry.