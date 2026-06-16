Namibia: Spyl Takes Aim At Bush Allowance Cuts

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary, Ephraim Nekongo has issued a call for the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of the 'bush' [remoteness and hardship] allowances for civil servants working in rural areas.

This follows the government's recent review and reduction of these stipends, which sparked nationwide outcry, particularly from affected teachers, police officers and nurses.

"The Swapo Party Youth League is deeply alarmed and dismayed about the recent review, reduction, and, in some cases, removal of bush, remoteness, and hardship allowances for civil servants working in rural areas. While we take note of the explanation given, with reference to the Public Service Staff Rules which require five-year reviews as the basis of its decision," Nekongo said.

"The Swapo Party Youth League strongly believes that the process has been conducted without proper due diligence and meaningful engagement with the affected civil servants - hence the nationwide outcry," he said.

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The SPYL firmly believes that policy reviews must always seek to promote positive impact and efficiency while at the same time prioritise the welfare of the working class. He said civil servants, especially teachers and nurses in rural areas, go through unimaginable hardships to deliver public services to the people, working in areas where there are no tarred roads, no water and no electricity.

"SPYL also recognises that effective and efficient learning and teaching, as well as providing health services in rural areas, can only occur when the well-being of such civil servants is given fair and just treatment, commensurate with the harsh conditions under which they work. Indeed, the future of our nation vests in the hands of committed and dedicated civil servants who have given up the life of comfort in posh towns to render such services to the Namibian people from all corners of the country," he noted.

"They, too, are human beings, and their well-being should not be compromised. Working in remote areas is a hard choice few of us can make. Where possible, therefore, such civil servants must enjoy government support to mitigate the hardships they go through daily. We therefore call on the Swapo Party-led government to immediately reinstate and restore the full allowances to affected civil servants without delay. Reforms must speak to the harsh realities on the ground. This call is made with the full knowledge and understanding that ours is a listening government," he said.

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Nekongo added: "Working in remote areas should neither be a punishment nor a thankless job. We owe it to posterity to make things better."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare recently assured public servants that the government is not removing the bush allowance but is instead reviewing the system to ensure it is fair and reflects current conditions in different parts of the country.

Speaking on NBC National FM People's Parliament programme earlier this week, Ngurare responded to concerns about how schools and other government institutions are classified for remoteness allowances and whether some areas are receiving benefits while others with similar challenges are not.

The discussion followed concerns from members of the public who called during the engagement, questioning why certain schools continue to receive bush allowances despite improvements in infrastructure and access to services, while other equally remote institutions do not qualify.

Ngurare said the allowance system is intended to attract and retain professionals in remote areas by compensating them for the challenges associated with living and working far from major centres.

"In terms of fairness, and I know that the caller perhaps cannot give us any specifics, but the intention is that we would like many of our young professionals to go to remote areas," he said.