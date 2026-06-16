Sudan: PM Reaffirms Sudan's Commitment to Peace and Stability Across the Country

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris reaffirmed the Sudanese government's commitment to achieving peace and stability across all parts of the country, in line with the vision of both the government and the Sudanese people.

This came during his meeting in Khartoum with a visiting delegation of European Union ambassadors, in the presence of several ministers and senior state officials.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Sudanese government must be a key actor in all regional and international initiatives related to Sudan, rejecting any outcomes or conclusions reached without its participation.

According to Minister of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities Khalid Al-Eisir, the Prime Minister underscored the principles of national sovereignty, the importance of safeguarding national security, and the government's commitment to the aspirations of the Sudanese people as the primary stakeholders in all related efforts. He also reaffirmed Sudan's openness to international and regional cooperation with partners willing to provide genuine support aligned with the government's official position.

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Al-Eisir added that the Prime Minister reviewed developments in Sudan, including his "Sudan Peace Initiative" submitted to the United Nations, which has received positive responses from several countries and regional and international organizations. He said the meeting discussed ways to translate these ideas into practical steps on the ground to advance peace and meet national aspirations.

The Minister noted that the meeting also stressed the importance of ensuring humanitarian aid delivery and addressing urgent humanitarian needs, while reaffirming the government's commitment to serving citizens and alleviating their suffering.

For their part, EU ambassadors presented views on strengthening cooperation between Sudan and the European Union to promote peace and stability in the country and the wider region.