Sudan: TSC President Briefs EU On Sudan Developments

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, briefed European Union ambassadors accredited to Sudan on the latest humanitarian and security developments in the country during a meeting in Khartoum attended by Foreign Minister Mohi-Eddin Salim.

Al-Burhan presented an overview of the war launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the state and its institutions, highlighting violations and abuses committed against civilians. He stressed the need to halt continued external support to the militia.

He said Sudan is a country with a deep-rooted civilization and that its people have the capacity and awareness to manage their own affairs. TSC President reaffirmed that the political process is a purely Sudanese matter that must take place inside the country and be driven by the will of its people, while welcoming any support that contributes to stability, peace, and development and respects Sudan's sovereignty.

EU Ambassador to Sudan Wolfram Vetter said the meeting was aimed at gaining a clearer understanding of the situation in Sudan, noting that it comes four years after the outbreak of war. He said it provided an opportunity to hear directly about the suffering and humanitarian impact of the conflict.

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Vetter added that the EU is prepared to engage with Sudanese parties to help find an urgent solution to the crisis and support a civilian democratic transition. He reiterated the EU's rejection of parallel governing structures in Sudan and called for an end to illicit arms flows and the prevention of mercenaries and foreign fighters entering the country.

He further stated that EU officials had met senior Sudanese leaders at the highest levels, as well as UN agencies and diplomatic missions in Khartoum, in support of Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.