Sudan: Finance Minister Discusses Agricultural Sector Development With IFAD Mission

- Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim met at the ministry's headquarters in Khartoum with a delegation from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to discuss avenues for cooperation and the Fund's potential contribution to development projects, agricultural revitalization, economic recovery, reconstruction, and sustainable development in Sudan.

The meeting was held with Dr. Nasr-Eddin Haj Al-Amin, an expert with the United Nations-affiliated IFAD mission, which focuses on agricultural development through empowering smallholder farmers, enhancing food security, and improving infrastructure and natural resource management.

Dr. Gebreil outlined the government's efforts to address challenges facing the agricultural sector and support economic recovery and reconstruction. He called on IFAD to mobilize financing from international development and financial institutions to support both crop and livestock production, help address energy challenges, reduce production costs, boost productivity, expand storage capacity, and improve livelihoods.

He underscored the importance of field visits to agricultural projects in the River Nile and Northern states to assess sector needs and enhance productive projects. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships among government institutions and development partners and to remove impediments to project implementation across the states.

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The minister expressed hope that IFAD would intensify support for the industrial sector to increase production, promote exports, and develop value chains. He further called for practical recommendations to secure the support needed to advance productive projects and strengthen Sudan's agricultural sector.

For his part, Dr. Nasr-Eddin Haj Al-Amin reaffirmed IFAD's commitment to formulating and financing productive and development projects and supporting agricultural development in Sudan, expressing the mission's readiness to enhance cooperation and coordination to improve the country's economic conditions.

The meeting was attended by Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Dr. Mohamed Ali Juma, Acting Director-General of External Financing Ibrahim Omda Khater, and representatives from the Ministries of Agriculture and Animal Resources, the Higher Council for Environment, the IFAD Project Coordination Unit, and several directorates of the Ministry of Finance.