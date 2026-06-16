Sudan: Attorney General Addresses Human Rights Council, Urges End to UAE Support for RSF Militia

Acting as Chair of the National Committee of Inquiry into Crimes and Violations of National Law and International Humanitarian Law, Attorney General Intisar Ahmed Abdal-Aal addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, presenting key findings from the Committee's fifth interim report.

She said the Committee's participation was aimed at briefing the Council on Sudan's national efforts to deliver justice, ensure accountability, and prevent impunity, stressing that this engagement does not affect Sudan's principled position on the Commission of Inquiry or its mandate.

The Attorney General stated that the independent committee, working with judicial authorities, has documented systematic violations by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against civilians, infrastructure, and state institutions, in many cases amounting to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. These include ethnically targeted attacks, killings, forced displacement, rape, looting, abduction, arbitrary detention, and abuses in detention facilities, including Shala Prison in El-Fashir and Dagrees Prison in Nyala.

She revealed that the committee has recorded 149,860 criminal cases, including 385 involving members of regular forces whose immunity was lifted. Investigations have been completed in 21,787 cases referred to courts, while 10,417 have been adjudicated.

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The report also documented 2,200 rape cases, 14,999 cases of detention and enforced disappearance, 30,971 killings, and 44,617 injuries. Initial estimates place infrastructure damage at around USD 771 billion.

She reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to accountability and rejection of impunity, and expressed readiness to cooperate with UN Human Rights Council mechanisms, while respecting national sovereignty and institutional jurisdiction.

The Attorney General stressed that ending external support to the RSF militia is essential to stopping the war and reducing violations.

She concluded by calling on the international community to support Sudan's peace initiative, apply the principle of complementarity to strengthen national justice efforts, and work to halt external backing for the militia from its primary sponsor, the United Arab Emirates, as well as prevent the recruitment and transfer of mercenaries into Sudan.