In this episode of the Roots to Food Podcast, host Ovidiu Bujorean, CEO of OviBees Ventures, speaks with Dr. Frannie Léautier, Senior Partner and CEO of SouthBridge Investments.

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The RootsToFoods Capital Series — mapping the corridors between Africa and global capital — will now reach policymakers, institutional investors, Family offices, and philanthropic leaders across the continent through AllAfrica's platform, social channels, and wholesale distribution pipeline including Bloomberg, Dow Jones/Factiva, Moody's NewsEdge, Thomson Reuters, LexisNexis and more.

AllAfrica Global Media, the continent's largest digital news and analysis platform, and OviBees Ventures, creator of the RootsToFoods Capital Series, today announced a content syndication partnership to distribute practitioner-grade corridor intelligence to Africa's top decision-makers in both English and French.

The partnership launches in conjunction with Episode 4 of the Capital Series, featuring Dr. Frannie Léautier, CEO of SouthBridge Investments and former Senior Vice President of the World Bank — one of Africa's foremost authorities on institutional capital architecture. The episode, publishing date on June 16, 2026, examines a striking paradox at the heart of African development finance: $4 trillion in African institutional savings — pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and insurance companies — currently sitting in government bonds rather than building the continent's infrastructure, clean energy, and entrepreneurial economy. Dr. Léautier draws on thirty years inside the World Bank, the African Development Bank, and the Trade and Development Bank to explain what it will take to change that.

Through AllAfrica's platform and its wholesale pipeline, Capital Series content will reach institutional investors, development finance professionals, government officials, and philanthropic decision-makers across the continent and its global networks. All content is available in English and French.

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Wave 1 of the Capital Series features leaders from Geneva Global, Convergence Finance, SouthBridge Investments, and the Global Entrepreneurship Network. Wave 2, launching September 2026, will deepen the Africa–Gulf, Africa–Asia, and Africa–Americas capital corridor conversations.

"Africa's next chapter will not be written by waiting for capital to arrive. It will be built through corridors — between Africa and the Gulf, Africa and Asia, Africa and Europe, Africa and the Americas — connecting the capital that exists in those regions with the entrepreneurs, companies and ideas that are already transforming this continent. What Africa needs are trusted channels that move corridor intelligence, relationships and capital in the same direction. The RootsToFoods Capital Series is a smart and practical vessel for exactly that work. AllAfrica is proud to partner with Ovidiu and his team at OviBees Ventures to carry this corridor intelligence to the decision-makers that matter most across the continent and beyond."

- Amadou Mahtar Ba , Executive Chairman , AllAfrica Global Media

"There is no shortage of capital. There is no shortage of ambition. What is missing is the corridor - the trusted infrastructure that connects capital in Geneva, in Riyadh, in Singapore, in New York to the opportunities already being built across Africa. The RootsToFoods Capital Series maps those corridors at the practitioner level. AllAfrica carries that map to the people who use it. That is what deployment looks like - capital that moves vs capital that sits, the mechanics, not the aspiration."

- Ovidiu Bujorean , CEO, OviBees Ventures· Designer& Host, RootsToFoods.com Capital Series

"Africa's future will not be determined by whether capital exists; it will be determined by whether we can connect capital to opportunity. The continent already possesses significant pools of institutional savings, while global investors continue searching for long-term growth opportunities. The challenge is to build the bridges between the two. That means stronger financial architecture, better risk-sharing mechanisms, deeper capital markets and scalable investment platforms capable of transforming savings into productive investment. When those connections are made, capital will follow."

- Dr. Frannie Léautier , CEO, SouthBridge Investments · Featured Guest, Episode 4

Under the partnership, OviBees Ventures will deliver a full content package per episode — including press releases, Capital Insight Briefs, 30-second promo clips, quote cards, and newsletter articles — all in English and French, ready for immediate distribution. All content carries full attribution to the Capital Series and a canonical link back to rootstofoods.com. The partnership is non-exclusive, worldwide, and at no cost during the pilot phase. Future sponsorship and monetisation opportunities will be explored jointly as audience reach is demonstrated.

ABOUT

AllAfrica Global Media

AllAfrica Global Media is the world's largest aggregator and distributor of African news, with content from hundreds of sources reaching global audiences through its multi-channel platform and partnerships with wholesale distribution pipelines including Bloomberg, Dow Jones/Factiva, Moody's NewsEdge, Thomson Reuters, LexisNexis and more. Co-founded and led by Executive Chairman Amadou Mahtar Ba.

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RootsToFoods Capital Series / OviBees Ventures

The RootsToFoods Capital Series is an independent podcast and content platform examining the gap between capital intent and capital deployment — with a focus on philanthropic capital, family offices, institutional investors, and the corridors connecting Africa, the Gulf, Asia, and global development networks. Founded by Ovidiu Bujorean , CEO of OviBees Ventures (Vienna, Austria). Founding partners: AV Ventures and ACDI/VOCA.

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Episode 4 — Dr. Frannie Léautier

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