Sudan Participates in Arab Executive Meeting, Holds Talks On Legal Cooperation With Saudi Arabia

- The Sudanese Minister of Justice, Dr. Abdullah Mohamed Dirif, took part in the 76th session of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice, held in Cairo. He attended in his capacity as Sudan's representative within the Council's troika.

The Sudanese delegation included Ambassador Abdelazim Mohamed Al-Sadiq Al-Karouri, Director of the Arab League Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Othman Mohamed Idris, Director of the Minister's Office; and Basmala Muntasir Mohamed, representative of Sudan's Permanent Mission.

On the sidelines of the meetings, the Sudanese Justice Minister held talks with his Saudi counterpart, Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral partnership between the two countries in legal and judicial fields, enhancing the exchange of expertise, and expanding training and capacity-building programmes.

Both sides also reviewed mechanisms for improving joint coordination in combating organized crime, in a way that serves the shared interests of Sudan and Saudi Arabia.

Sudan's participation in the Executive Office meetings comes within the framework of supporting joint Arab action and developing the Arab legal system, as well as preparing for upcoming regional milestones, including the Conference of States Parties to the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention scheduled to be held in Doha next September.