Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Bishoftu Airport Sets New Standard for Mega-Project Delivery in Africa

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the under-construction Bishoftu International Airport is demonstrating Ethiopia's growing capacity to plan, manage, and execute large-scale infrastructure projects, describing it as a transformative investment that will boost aviation, tourism, trade, and services while setting a new benchmark for project delivery in Africa.

Prime Minister Abiy inspected the sprawling construction site in Bishoftu this morning, where more than 8,000 workers and up to 4,000 vehicles and heavy machines are engaged in one of the largest infrastructure developments currently underway on the continent.

The project stretches across nearly 30 kilometers and has evolved into a vast construction operation that resembles a small city, according to the Prime Minister.

PM Abiy noted that more than 650,000 liters of fuel are consumed daily to power machinery at the site, underscoring the scale and complexity of the undertaking.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the significance of the project extends beyond the airport itself.

Many development projects, despite having adequate resources and clear objectives, often face delays, cost overruns, and quality challenges due to weaknesses in planning, supervision, and execution, he observed.

To address such challenges, the Bishoftu Airport project is employing advanced digital monitoring systems, including drones, virtual control rooms, and real-time dashboards that track equipment movement, earthworks, and construction progress.

According to Abiy, the technology allows project managers to monitor operations continuously and make timely decisions based on real-time information.

"This allows us to know where every activity stands at any given moment", he said.

The Prime Minister stated that managing thousands of workers, vehicles, and machines through an integrated operating system is providing Ethiopia with valuable experience that can be applied to future development projects across the country.

"If we can successfully manage a project of this scale, it becomes easier to improve the delivery of other projects," he noted.

PM Abiy expressed confidence that the airport will be completed as planned despite the technical and logistical challenges associated with a project of such magnitude.

He said the initiative demonstrates that Ethiopia and Africa have the capacity to conceive, organize, and implement world-class infrastructure projects.

Beyond aviation, the airport is expected to create substantial economic opportunities through tourism, logistics, trade, hospitality, and other service industries.

"This is a foundation for future generations," the Prime Minister said, adding that the project will contribute significantly to Ethiopia's long-term economic growth and competitiveness.

"No farmer will be harmed because of this project," he said, emphasizing that development must improve the lives of surrounding communities.

The Prime Minister described the airport as a strategic investment that will benefit not only Ethiopia but also East Africa and the wider continent by enhancing connectivity and attracting investment.

Calling on Ethiopians to support national development efforts, PM Abiy underscored that lasting transformation can only be achieved through work, commitment and collective action.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Bishoftu International Airport project was launched by the Ethiopian government and Ethiopian Airlines to meet rapidly growing demand for passenger and cargo services and to support the long-term expansion of the country's aviation sector.

Located southeast of Addis Ababa, the airport is being developed as a major aviation hub that will complement Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, which is approaching its long-term capacity limits.

According to previously released information, the first phase of the project is expected to handle more than 60 million passengers annually, with future expansion projected to increase capacity to over 110 million passengers per year.

The airport will feature modern passenger terminals, cargo facilities, aircraft maintenance infrastructure and commercial services, reinforcing Ethiopia's position as Africa's leading aviation gateway and supporting broader ambitions in tourism, logistics, trade and investment.