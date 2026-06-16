Uganda: Betika-Sponsored Buwambo United Crowned Buganda Region League Champions

Betika-sponsored Buwambo United FC have been crowned champions of the FUFA Buganda Region League after defeating Simba/Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) 1-0 in a decisive title-clinching match at Buwambo Grounds.

Midfielder Abubakar Kalungi scored the game's only goal to secure victory for the hosts and hand the club its first-ever Buganda Region League title, sparking celebrations among supporters who filled the stadium to capacity.

The championship marks a major milestone for Buwambo United, who have spent the past three seasons challenging for the title but falling short. This season, the club finally turned its consistent performances into silverware, finishing the campaign with 67 points from 29 matches.

The victory also secures Buwambo United a place in the FUFA Big League promotion playoffs, where they will face Kampala Region League champions Blackstars FC in a two-legged contest for a place in Uganda's second-tier football division.

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Club Chief Executive Officer Douglas Ssenkoma described the achievement as a reward for the hard work and commitment shown by the players, technical team and supporters throughout the season.

"Winning the first-ever Buganda Region League title means everything to this community. The players and technical team have worked tirelessly throughout the season, but our focus now shifts to the promotion playoffs because we want to complete the journey to the Big League," he said.

Following the title triumph, the club's sponsor, Betika Uganda, announced an additional shs6 million investment to support the team's preparations for the promotion playoffs.

The latest funding adds to support the company has provided throughout the season, including financial assistance, training equipment, match balls and playing kits.

Betika Marketing Lead Desire Akanduhura said the company was pleased to see its investment contribute to the club's success and pledged continued support as Buwambo United pursue promotion.

The playoff against Blackstars FC will determine whether the Buganda Region champions earn promotion to the FUFA Big League.

For Buwambo United and their supporters, the title victory represents the realization of a long-held ambition and an opportunity to take another significant step in the club's growth.