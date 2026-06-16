Angola: Over 16 Million Citizens Expected to Update Voter Registration

Luanda — The Minister of Territorial Administration, Daniel Félix Neto, reaffirmed on Monday in Luanda that the updating of the electoral register has begun throughout the country to validate data from more than 16 million adult citizens, in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

The minister made the statements to the press after the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, updated his electoral register at the Ingombota Municipal Administration, an act also carried out by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço.

According to Daniel Félix Neto, the process will take place over nine months throughout the national territory, covering all provinces, which are already prepared to ensure service to citizens.

"The exercise began today, June 15th, and will continue until March 31st, 2027," said the minister, adding that the updating of data for citizens residing abroad will begin in January of next year.

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He explained that government intends to confirm the data of 16.7 million adult citizens, who must be included in the national database and, subsequently, in the electoral rolls and that citizens can update their data at any service point available in the country, regardless of their place of residence, and that it is important to provide the information correctly to facilitate the exercise of their right to vote later.

When questioned about possible technical glitches, Daniel Félix Neto assured that the conditions are in place for the process to function smoothly.

"The act carried out today by the President of the Republic and the First Lady proceeded without any problems. We are prepared to correct any situation that may arise during the process," he assured.

The official said that with measure the government intends to strengthen the reliability of the electoral database, reduce abstention rates, and ensure greater citizen participation in the 2027 general elections, intended to elect the President of the Republic and the 220 members of the National Assembly. AFL/MC/AMP