Angola: Namibe Governor Urges Citizens to Update Voter Registration Information

15 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Moçâmedes — The Namibe governor Archer Mangueira, urged Angolan citizens today, Monday, in Moçâmedes, to update their electoral data in order to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

The governor made the appeal after the opening of the data update process for citizens over 18 years of age who already possess an Identity Card, an indispensable document for this purpose.

Archer Mangueira urged citizens of the province to update their data so that they are able to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

"All Angolans over 18 years of age and holders of an Identity Card must prove their continued existence by updating their data at the BUAP," the governor said.

The Angolan government's initiative aims to update the data of citizens aged 18 or older, ahead of the 2027 electoral processes to take place in Angola.

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