Southern Africa: Luanda Hosts SADC 'S Meeting On Legislative Harmonization

Luanda — The National Assembly of Angola is hosting the meeting of the Regional Parliamentary Commission for the Supervision of Model Laws (CPRFLM), dedicated to monitoring the adequacy of the legal and legislative framework to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Model Laws on HIV/AIDS, early marriage involving minors, and gender-based violence.

In her opening remarks, Angolan MP Luisa Damião said the holding of the meeting in Angola represents the continuation of a regional effort initiated in October 2025 in the Kingdom of Lesotho, aimed at strengthening regional integration through inclusive legislative reforms.

According to the MP, who is also president of the Standing Committee on Human and Social Development and Special Programs of the SADC FP, the meeting constitutes an opportunity for member states to share experiences, good practices, and challenges in the legislative harmonization process.

She also said, it serves to assess the degree of implementation of the SADC Model Laws in the different national legal systems.

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The MP also highlighted the progress achieved by Angola in the field of legislative reform, with particular emphasis on the approval, in August 2025, of amendments to the Organic Law on General Elections, the Law on the Unofficial Electoral Register and the Organic Law of the National Electoral Commission, instruments aligned with the SADC Model Law on Elections.

Luisa Damião mentioned the ongoing efforts to update the Law on HIV/AIDS and the revision of the Law against Domestic Violence, initiatives aimed at strengthening the protection of human rights, combating gender-based violence and adapting national legislation to regional instruments.

The meeting brings together members of parliament, representatives from ministries, the United Nations, and civil society, within the framework of the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), HIV and AIDS, Governance and Climate Action Project.

It represents another significant step towards deepening regional integration and building a more inclusive, democratic SADC committed to human rights and sustainable development.

For two days, issues related to sharing experiences regarding the impact of adapting the national legal system to model laws, the process of incorporating the Model Laws into the Angolan legal system, and strengthening regional integration through inclusive legislative reforms will be analyzed.

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The Angolan parliament will also present a study on the alignment of the Angolan legal system with the SADC Model Laws.

The meeting aims to gather information on the procedures adopted by Angola to adapt its domestic legislation to the SADC model laws, as well as to identify good practices and lessons that can be shared with other member states.

It also intends to assess the role of parliamentary leadership and specialized committees in the process of transposing the model laws, identify challenges and solutions, and assess the impact of legislative reforms inspired by regional legal instruments. SC/DAN/AMP