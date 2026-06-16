Angola: Musicians Undergo Surgery in Lubango After Car Accident

15 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — Singers Mirelson King and João Lourenço do Kuduro are due to undergo surgery in the coming hours at Lubango Central Hospital following a road accident that took place in Lubango,central Huila province.

Mirelson, 19, has fractures in both legs, while João Lourenço do Kuduro, 13, has a fracture in his right leg. A total of 11 occupants of the vehicle were admitted to the hospital's emergency room, eight with injuries, however, only the two musicians remain hospitalized.

The information was disclosed to ANGOP by the director of the hospital's Emergency Service, Aurelio Mona Joaquim, adding that the patients are "clinically stable," despite the severity of the injuries.

According to the source, the patients are Ricardo Mendes, 19 (Mirelson King) and Eugenio Pedro (João Lourenço).

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Ricardo Mendes has a fracture of the right femur and another in the posterior region of the left acetabulum, while Eugenio Pedro suffered a fracture of the right femur, an injury that also requires specialized surgical treatment.

Aurelio Joaquim explained that, although stable, the two young men remain hospitalized due to a clinical condition that requires permanent medical surveillance and continuous monitoring of the patients' progress.

The accident involved a Toyota Land Cruiser, which veered off the road and crashed into a fixed obstacle in the Lubango Industrial Zone. According to data from the National Police, the preliminary cause is driver fatigue.

Excessive speed is also cited as a cause of the accident that affected the young Kuduro musicians, as they were leaving a music show organized in the Tchioco neighborhood, on the outskirts of the city, that ended around five o'clock in the morning.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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