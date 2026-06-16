Angola: President João Lourenço Appoints New Deputy-Governor for Malanje

Luanda — President João Lourenço stated on Monday in Luanda that the appointment of Joana Tomás to the position of deputy-governor of Malanje for political, economic and social affairs aims to raise the levels of local governance.

The Angolan Head of State expressed confidence in the newly appointed official's capabilities, stressing that her appointment was a wise decision, highlighting her experience and "very well known for the functions she has already performed in the country."

João Lourenço expressed conviction that the deputy-governor will perform her duties "with zeal and competence," in addition to providing "great assistance" to the provincial governor, with a view to improving governance in Malanje.

"We are confident that she will perform the role for which she was appointed with zeal and competence," he declared.

The President of the Republic wished the newly appointed official success in the exercise of her new duties, which she assumed on Monday.

Joana Tomás was appointed deputy-governor for Malanje last week by the President of the Republic, replacing Franco Cazembe Mufinda.

The governor of Malanje province is Marcos Alexandre Nhunga, appointed on September 16, 2022. AFL/MC/DAN/AMP