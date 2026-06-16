Angola: President João Lourenço Appoints New Deputy-Governor for Malanje

15 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço stated on Monday in Luanda that the appointment of Joana Tomás to the position of deputy-governor of Malanje for political, economic and social affairs aims to raise the levels of local governance.

The Angolan Head of State expressed confidence in the newly appointed official's capabilities, stressing that her appointment was a wise decision, highlighting her experience and "very well known for the functions she has already performed in the country."

João Lourenço expressed conviction that the deputy-governor will perform her duties "with zeal and competence," in addition to providing "great assistance" to the provincial governor, with a view to improving governance in Malanje.

"We are confident that she will perform the role for which she was appointed with zeal and competence," he declared.

The President of the Republic wished the newly appointed official success in the exercise of her new duties, which she assumed on Monday.

Joana Tomás was appointed deputy-governor for Malanje last week by the President of the Republic, replacing Franco Cazembe Mufinda.

The governor of Malanje province is Marcos Alexandre Nhunga, appointed on September 16, 2022. AFL/MC/DAN/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.