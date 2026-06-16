Namibia: Khomasdal's Star Hotel Dons New Coat

The intersection of Chrysler and Richardene Kloppers streets in Khomasdal is abuzz with the rhythmic clang of metal and the smell of fresh paint, drawing attention to a once loud landmark that has long been silent.

A closer look reveals workers on the rooftops, painting and repairing the historic Star Hotel.

The hotel was once a popular gathering place for those seeking recreation and dancing to popular music until it was abandoned years ago.

The building is soon to be transformed into a fitness centre.

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Over time, the vacant building became home to the homeless, and parts of the structure has been vandalised.

The premises was recently bought by businessman Unith 'Thor' Wells (65), who has embarked on renovating and repurposing the old hotel.

The redevelopment aims to provide residents with a dedicated space for health and fitness activities.

"I feel fitness is what is needed in the community.

It will also be a place for the youth who have nothing to do to come and exercise," Wells says.

He says the project is more than just a business, but instead about creating a lasting legacy for his children.

The facility will not accommodate clubs or the sale of alcohol, Wells says.

"I've been in the alcohol business for many years, but now I want to change.

I don't want to put my children at risk," he says.

Wells' vision extends far beyond a traditional gym.

The centre will not only feature a fully equipped gymnasium, with boxing and karate, but also a spa, sauna, and student accommodation.

"There will also be a recovery room where customers can go and rest after the gym session," he says.

Wells says affordability will be a priority.

"I want to build a centre the community can afford. They must benefit from it. Renovations are expected to take approximately 18 months to complete," he says.

Abigail Feris, who owns a small shop in the area, says the transformation of the hotel into a fitness centre and student accommodation will revive the community she has grown up in.

She says her business has been struggling to survive since the hotel closed down, and the area looks run down.

"I'm excited about the new endeavour. I've been familiar with the area since childhood, and it holds many memories since my father first opened his pharmacy in the 1970s," she says.

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Feris says the transformation will not only enhance her family business but rejuvenate the community at large.

"This neighbourhood is very dear to my heart," she says.