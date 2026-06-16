Namibia: Swartbooi Flees Chaotic Keetmans Meeting

15 June 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

landless People's Movement (LPM) leader Bernadus Swartbooi and other party leaders were forced to flee a public meeting at Keetmanshoop on Saturday after chaos erupted over the recall of town mayor Melody Swartbooi.

LPM spokesperson Lifalazi Simataa yesterday said the meeting was intended to allow members and residents to engage the leadership on the recall of local structures, with all questions expected to be addressed under the formal agenda, including a dedicated question-and-answer session.

"It was disrupted before we could reach that stage," he said.

Swartbooi and other senior leaders were later escorted away after the police advised that the meeting could not continue, despite attempts by the leadership to proceed.

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Simataa said the disruption was caused by a small group, including suspended member Joseph Isaacks, who allegedly interrupted proceedings before the agenda could be completed.

He dismissed claims that outside groups were brought in to influence the gathering, saying attendance largely reflected local supporters who had gathered to engage with the party's leaders.

Press conference

Simataa said the party would now address the matter at a press conference scheduled for Keetmanshoop today, where it would also respond to outstanding questions linked to the recall process.

Isaacks yesterday said tensions at the meeting were fuelled by growing frustration among party supporters with the town mayor's removal.

He said more than 400 people attended the meeting seeking answers from the party's leaders on the recall.

Isaacks said instead of addressing the matter, Swartbooi attempted to speak about opportunities in the oil and gas sector, prompting objections from members who insisted that the mayor's recall be addressed first.

"There was a back and forth.

The meeting could not really continue because people wanted clarity on the removal of the mayor," Isaacks said.

He claimed that some attendees had been transported from towns outside Keetmanshoop, including Mariental, Karasburg and Uitdraai, but said those supporters were outnumbered by local members demanding answers.

He said police officers read out the names of suspended members and indicated that action could be taken against them.

Isaacks, who said he was among those named, questioned the move, arguing that the gathering was a public political meeting and that suspended members had not been informed beforehand they would be barred from attending.

"The officers realised they were getting involved in a party issue," he said.

The meeting was ultimately adjourned without the leadership providing an explanation for Melody's removal, Isaacks said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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