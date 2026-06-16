Congo-Kinshasa: UN Proposes Greater International Coordination for Peace in the DRC

Luanda — The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), James Swan, proposed, on Monday in Luanda, strong coordination between African and international diplomatic efforts to guarantee lasting peace in the east of that country.

Speaking to the press after an audience granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the UN official thanked the Angolan authorities for the reception and praised the role played by Angola in the mediation and stabilization processes in the Great Lakes region.

According to James Swan, his trip to Luanda is part of a series of regional consultations with African partners involved in the current peace processes in the DRC and in the implementation of the mandate of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

The diplomat revealed that he had held meetings in recent days with African mediators and representatives of the African Union, within the framework of efforts aimed at restoring stability in eastern Congo.

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According to the head of MONUSCO, the talks in Luanda highlighted the need to harmonize the peace processes led by Washington, Doha and the African Union, with a view to consolidating security and stability in the DRC.

James Swan also reiterated the United Nations' commitment to supporting the implementation, monitoring and verification of ceasefire agreements, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2808/2025.

He also highlighted the role of the Extended Joint Verification Mechanism, indicating that MONUSCO continues to provide technical and operational support to the organization's activities.

On the occasion, he praised the efforts made by Angola over the past few years in favor of peace, security and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the African region in general. AFL/ART/DOJ