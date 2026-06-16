Angola: Minister of Health Reiterates Commitment to Specialized Training

Luanda — Angolan Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta reaffirmed today in Luanda that investing in specialized training for professionals in the sector represents a decisive step towards building a modern, efficient National Emergency Medical System prepared for current challenges.

At a time when Advanced Life Support (ALS) training and capacity building for Ambulance Transport Crew (TAT) personnel are underway, the minister said that improving pre-hospital care is one of the Executive's top priorities within the framework of strengthening the National Health System (SNS), according to a note sent to ANGOP.

She explained that they are investing in the continuous qualification of staff because they believe that better-prepared professionals will translate into more efficient services, with greater clinical safety and better results for users.

Minister of Health reiterates commitment to specialized training

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Silvia Lutucuta emphasized that each trained professional represents a direct gain in the ability to save lives, reduce complications, and ensure a swift and safe response to urgent and emergency situations.

For the Minister of Health, continuous training is also one of the strategic pillars for achieving universal health coverage in the country, as it reinforces the quality of care provided and brings services closer to the real needs of communities.

Speaking today at the opening of the Advanced Life Support (ALS) training program and the training of Ambulance Transport Crew (ATC) personnel, the coordinator and technical manager of the Human Resources Training for Health project, Job Monteiro, highlighted that the training integrates fundamental components for the development of emergency services in the country, such as basic and advanced life support and the transport of critically ill patients.

He said that they intend for the participants to become multipliers of the acquired knowledge, to contribute to raising the standards of pre-hospital care throughout the country.

He stated that the objective is to create a network of professionals who are increasingly prepared to respond with quality, speed, and safety to medical emergencies, pointing to the continuous qualification of technicians as pillars for strengthening health services and improving care indicators, in a more effective response to the challenges of modern medical emergencies.

The program will run from June 15 to July 17, 2026, and aims to train 96 professionals, 48 of whom will be in advanced life support and 48 in ambulance transport crews.

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The training is primarily intended for doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, and those who work directly in the care of critically ill patients.

The program combines face-to-face theoretical classes, practical workshops, technical demonstrations, training based on real-life scenarios, clinical simulation and practical skills assessment, primary and secondary assessment of the critically ill patient, advanced airway management, ventilation and oxygen therapy, as well as clinical monitoring.

Advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation, cardiovascular, respiratory and neurological emergencies, shock, hemodynamic instability and teamwork in emergency situations, organization of medical transport, patient preparation and stabilization for transport, monitoring during transit, neonatal and pediatric emergencies, operational safety, and incident management are among the topics covered in the classes.