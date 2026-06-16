Southern Africa: Angola and Canada Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — The Angolan Foreign Minister, Téte António, and the Canadian Foreign Minister, Anita Indira Anand, led delegations that held official talks on Monday, in Ottawa, within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access, during the talks the parties reviewed the current state of bilateral relations, as well as issues of common interest at the regional and international level.

At the bilateral level, the two delegations reiterated the need to intensify political and diplomatic contacts and promote the exchange of visits at the highest level, with a view to deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The parties also emphasized the importance of implementing the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA), an instrument considered fundamental for increasing the flow of investment and strengthening economic and trade relations.

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The two interlocutors also discussed the reciprocal opening of Diplomatic Missions in Luanda and Ottawa, as an essential mechanism for consolidating bilateral relations, as well as strengthening cooperation in the fields of education, training of national personnel in Canadian higher education institutions, science, innovation and institutional capacity building.

In the same context, the parties expressed interest in working towards simplifying visa granting procedures, aiming to facilitate the mobility of citizens, entrepreneurs, students and institutional representatives of the two countries.

The meeting included the participation of Nardos Bekele-Thomas, Executive Director of the African Union Development Agency - New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD), who presented the actions aimed at promoting African economic integration through the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a strategic instrument for sustainable development and economic transformation of the continent.

The parties also exchanged views on the peace and security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, with the Angolan delegation sharing ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and stability in the region.

The meeting also addressed actions to combat terrorism and violent extremism in Africa, as well as the importance of international cooperation in addressing the security challenges affecting the African continent.

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At the conclusion of the talks, both delegations expressed satisfaction with the excellent state of relations between Angola and Canada and reiterated their commitment to continue working together to identify and realize new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Republic of Angola recognizes the important role that Canada plays in the international system as an influential actor in promoting peace, security, international trade, technological innovation, education, and sustainable development, considering that deepening bilateral cooperation will contribute significantly to the achievement of the strategic objectives of economic and social development of both countries. SC/DOJ