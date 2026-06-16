Angola: Government Reaffirms Commitment to Young People's Inclusion

10 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cazombo — The Secretary of State for Youth, Dalina Bragança, reaffirmed on Wednesday the government's commitment to continue promoting policies for productive inclusion of young people, through youth cooperativism and the creation of micro and small economic initiatives.

Speaking at the launch of the project "Promotion of youth beekeeping", in the municipality of Cazombo, Moxico Leste province, the official stated that investing in youth means promoting economic growth, social stability and the construction of a fairer, more productive and inclusive country.

According to the official, Angola is experiencing a decisive moment in its history, characterized by the imperative need for economic diversification, reducing dependence on oil, and that this necessarily involves strategic sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, the blue economy and youth entrepreneurship.

During the event, five computer kits were delivered to the same number of youth associations in Moxico Leste, aiming to improve working conditions.

The event was marked by the opening of the training program for beekeepers, about 200, who on Thursday will receive work kits. HD/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.