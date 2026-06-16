Angola: Government Reaffirms Commitment to Young People's Inclusion

Cazombo — The Secretary of State for Youth, Dalina Bragança, reaffirmed on Wednesday the government's commitment to continue promoting policies for productive inclusion of young people, through youth cooperativism and the creation of micro and small economic initiatives.

Speaking at the launch of the project "Promotion of youth beekeeping", in the municipality of Cazombo, Moxico Leste province, the official stated that investing in youth means promoting economic growth, social stability and the construction of a fairer, more productive and inclusive country.

According to the official, Angola is experiencing a decisive moment in its history, characterized by the imperative need for economic diversification, reducing dependence on oil, and that this necessarily involves strategic sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, the blue economy and youth entrepreneurship.

During the event, five computer kits were delivered to the same number of youth associations in Moxico Leste, aiming to improve working conditions.

The event was marked by the opening of the training program for beekeepers, about 200, who on Thursday will receive work kits. HD/AMP