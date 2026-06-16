Angola: Livestock and Technology Fair a New Feature At Expo-Bié

Cuito — The Provincial Government of Bié launched this Tuesday the third edition of Expo-Bié, with a more comprehensive and innovative dimension, introducing, for the first time, a livestock and technology fair.

The event will take place from July 9th to 12th of this year, in the Praça da Solidariedade (Solidarity Square), in the city of Cuito, the provincial capital, under the motto "Fostering Production and Transforming for Food Self-Sufficiency".

At the launch event, the provincial governor of Bié, Celeste Adolfo, stated that the inclusion of the livestock fair and auction aims to highlight the importance of agriculture as one of the pillars of economic development in this region and the country in general.

This initiative, according to the governor, will showcase the productive potential of breeders and promote the genetic improvement of various animal species, and encourage investment in the sector to generate wealth and food security for the population.

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Therefore, she also invited creators from Southern African countries to participate in the event, so that local businesses can take full advantage of it. Regarding the technology fair, she stated that the objective is to present modern solutions and scientific knowledge capable of boosting the competitiveness of companies and accelerating the digital transformation of various sectors of the economy.

Celeste Adolfo highlighted Expo-Bié Bié as the main platform for promoting the economic potential of the province, attracting investments and valuing local production.

She also expressed her desire for the event to be a space for business, innovation, knowledge sharing and cooperation, capable of generating new opportunities and contributing to a stronger, more diversified and inclusive economy.

In presenting the objectives of Expo-Bié, the Vice-Governor for the Political, Social and Economic Sector, Alcida Camateli Sandumbo, stated that the event aims to boost local development, strengthen strategic partnerships and consolidate Bié as a safe and attractive destination for investment.

Present at the launch of the expo were members of the National Assembly, judicial magistrates and public prosecutors, provincial delegates and directors, municipal administrators, representatives of political parties, religious entities, defense and security forces, traditional authorities, producers, farmers, entrepreneurs, and other guests.

The second edition of Expo/Bié, held from July 16 to 19, 2025, generated 1,650,727,400 kwanzas in revenue from the sale of over four thousand tons of diverse products.

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Some 446 exhibitors participated in the exhibition, including locals and representatives of other provinces of the country, as well as foreign guests from Namibia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia.