Africa: 'The Challenge Is No Longer Identifying Solutions. It Is Scaling Them' #OOC11

The eleventh Our Ocean Conference is being held in Mombasa, Kenya, from June 16 to 18, 2026.

interview

Mombasa, Kenya — As Africa hosts the Our Ocean Conference (OOC11) for the first time, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is spotlighting its deep partnership with African governments and coastal communities to translate ocean commitments into tangible, on-the-ground impact. The world has committed to protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030, but the real test is whether those promises are being turned into action. Attention is turning to what meaningful progress looks like on paper and in practice.

In an interview, Ademola Ajagbe, the Regional Managing Director of The Nature Conservancy's Africa program, shared insights on Africa's emerging leadership in ocean conservation, the practical implications of the High Seas Treaty for African waters, the role of AI and electronic monitoring in combating illegal fishing, and how effective marine protection can deliver real economic benefits for coastal communities.

Our Ocean Conference (OOC11) highlights the need for stronger implementation of ocean commitments. Where do you see Africa already setting the pace in marine protection, and where is leadership still missing in practice?

Africa recognises that healthy oceans and economic development reinforce each other. Across the continent, governments, communities and partners are proving that investing in nature strengthens livelihoods, food security and climate resilience.

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As a concrete example, the Seychelles government, with support from TNC, met its '30x30' commitment ten years early, protecting over 32% of its marine environment in 2020. It has continued to develop thriving fisheries and tourism industries.

From community-led marine protection and coastal ecosystem restoration to sustainable fisheries and innovative ocean finance, Africa is already delivering practical solutions that benefit people and nature. The continent is also playing an increasingly important role in shaping global ocean governance, including building momentum around the High Seas Treaty.

However, many African states lag in ocean protection. While we lead on community empowerment and development, we need to also strengthen marine protection, particularly in the offshore realm, far from coastal communities, where few states have protections in place.

With this need for increased marine protection foremost in mind, TNC is leading the Blue Benguela Partnership. Working with South Africa, Namibia, and Angola, TNC is accelerating the identification, selection, and designation of marine protected areas (MPAs).

What is the High Seas Treaty and why is it important?

The High Seas Treaty is a landmark global agreement that provides, for the first time, a pathway to comprehensively protect biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, which make up more than 60% of the world's ocean.

These waters are essential for climate regulation, biodiversity and global food systems, yet less than 1.5% is currently protected. The treaty creates a framework for establishing marine protected areas, sharing the benefits of this shared space, strengthening governance, and ensuring the responsible and sustainable use of shared ocean resources, including genetic resources.

It represents one of the most significant opportunities in decades to safeguard the ocean systems that support people, economies and nature, which are the common heritage of humankind.

What does the High Seas Treaty mean for Africa's marine resources? What role is The Nature Conservancy playing in helping African states actually operationalise the Treaty, beyond signatures and ratification?

Ocean ecosystems do not follow national borders. While the high seas legally exist beyond African national boundaries, the ecosystems are fluid, flowing into one another. Therefore, protecting the neighbouring high seas also helps us preserve biodiversity within our national borders.

For Africa, the treaty presents an opportunity to protect these larger ecosystems that underpin fisheries, food security, coastal resilience and economic development. It also strengthens the continent's leadership in shaping the future of global ocean governance.

The real opportunity now lies in implementation. Countries need science, planning, financing and partnerships to translate commitments into action.

The Nature Conservancy is supporting this transition by working with governments and partners to develop the first generation of high seas marine protected areas that are science-based, practical and equitable. We bring together scientific expertise, policy support, spatial planning and long-term partnerships to help ensure these protections deliver lasting benefits for both people and nature.

Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing remains a major threat in African waters. How are AI tools and electronic monitoring systems changing enforcement on the ground, and what is still not working?

Our vision is fisheries that provide stable seafood supplies, thriving coastal communities and healthy ecosystems. Technology is becoming an important part of making that vision a reality.

Historically, enforcement agencies struggled because they simply lacked visibility; there was no reliable way to know who was fishing, where, or what they were catching.

Electronic monitoring (EM), using onboard cameras, GPS, and sensors to automatically record fishing activity, has changed that. It brings transparency to IUU events and fills critical data gaps that have long hindered effective enforcement and science-based management.

Recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are making these systems even more powerful. By automating video review and data processing, AI is dramatically reducing the time and cost required to turn raw EM data into actionable insights, shrinking timelines from months to near real time and getting information into the hands of enforcement agencies much faster.

However, better data alone is not enough. Without stronger governance, compliance, and prosecution capacity, much of this new intelligence still does not translate into real deterrence on the water.

There is often tension between conservation goals and livelihoods. How can ocean protection under the OOC11 agenda be designed to strengthen coastal economies and food security at the same time?

Conservation is not competing with development. When designed with communities at its centre, it enables development.

Healthy marine ecosystems support fisheries, provide income, protect coastlines and strengthen resilience against climate impacts. Well-managed marine protected areas help rebuild fish stocks, while restoring ecosystems such as mangroves creates jobs and protects communities from storms and erosion.

When local communities participate in decision-making and share in the benefits, conservation becomes more effective, more equitable and more sustainable over the long term.

How can we use our ocean's resources sustainably for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs?

A healthy ocean is one of the smartest investments any country can make. Sustainable use of ocean resources means managing them in ways that generate long-term economic and social benefits while maintaining ecosystem health. That includes sustainable fisheries, responsible aquaculture, nature-based solutions and investments that strengthen coastal resilience.

Success depends on science-based planning, strong governance, innovation and partnerships with coastal communities. When these elements come together, the ocean becomes a powerful driver of inclusive economic growth while protecting the natural systems that make that growth possible.

Are we on track to achieve the 30x30 target by 2030?

There is encouraging momentum behind the 30x30 target, with more countries committing to expand marine protection and recognise the importance of healthy ocean ecosystems. While it is unlikely that all countries will meet this commitment on time, some, such as Seychelles, already have. Others, such as South Africa, have committed to increasing their ambition.

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The opportunity now is to accelerate implementation and ensure protected areas are effectively managed, adequately financed and designed to deliver real outcomes for biodiversity and communities.

Meeting 30x30 will require sustained political commitment, stronger partnerships and investment that matches the scale of the ambition.

This is the first Our Ocean Conference held on African soil; what must OOC11 deliver beyond commitments to ensure that it becomes a turning point for ocean action in Africa rather than just another global meeting of promises?

Hosting the Our Ocean Conference in Africa recognises the continent's growing leadership in ocean conservation and the blue economy. It is an opportunity to demonstrate that investing in Africa's oceans strengthens our economies, supports coastal communities and advances climate goals.

For OOC11 to be a turning point, it should accelerate the shift from commitments to implementation. That includes scaling solutions that are already working, mobilising long-term finance, strengthening accountability and building partnerships across governments, communities, science and the private sector.

Kenya is already showing what this looks like by integrating blue carbon ecosystems into national climate and development planning. Similar approaches across Africa demonstrate that conservation and economic growth are complementary objectives.

The true measure of success will not be the number of commitments announced in Mombasa. It will be healthier ecosystems, stronger coastal economies and better lives for the people who depend on them. The challenge is no longer identifying solutions. It is scaling them.