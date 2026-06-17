Africa: World Cup 2026 - Algeria Show Promise but Messi Proves Decisive for Argentina

Algeria's long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup ended in disappointment on Tuesday evening as Lionel Messi produced another unforgettable performance to guide defending champions Argentina to a 3-0 victory in their Group J opener in Kansas City.

The scoreline may appear comfortable, but for large periods Algeria competed admirably against one of the tournament favourites before being punished by the ruthless quality of the Argentine captain, whose hat-trick saw him draw level with the all-time FIFA World Cup goalscoring record.

For the Fennec Foxes, there were encouraging signs despite the defeat. Vladimir Petkovic's side showed bravery, organisation and attacking ambition against the reigning world champions, but ultimately discovered the fine margins that separate the world's elite from the rest on football's biggest stage.

The match exploded into life from the opening minutes.

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Argentina thought they had taken the lead after just five minutes when Messi found the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Algeria responded immediately and almost stunned the South American giants. Ibrahim Maza released Fares Chaibi with a perfectly weighted pass and the midfielder finished confidently beyond Emiliano Martinez. However, celebrations were cut short as VAR once again intervened, ruling the goal out for offside.

The lively start settled into a tactical battle, with Algeria showing defensive discipline and frustrating Argentina for long spells.

Goalkeeper Luca Zidane was called into action several times and produced a number of important interventions as Algeria sought to keep the contest level.

But in the 17th minute, Messi reminded the world why he remains one of football's greatest players.

Receiving possession outside the penalty area, the Argentine captain skipped beyond his marker before curling a superb left-footed effort beyond the fingertips of Zidane and into the corner of the net.

Despite trailing, Algeria refused to retreat.

Chaibi remained a constant threat and nearly created an equaliser before the break when he delivered a dangerous cross that forced Argentina into emergency defending. Moments later, he tried his luck from distance, but his effort sailed narrowly over the crossbar.

At halftime, Algeria remained firmly in the contest.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Argentina controlling possession while Algeria looked for opportunities to break forward.

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Lautaro Martinez came close to doubling the lead, only for Zidane to deny him, but the pressure eventually told.

Messi struck again shortly before the hour mark after reacting quickest to a rebound from an Alexis Mac Allister effort that Zidane could only parry.

Petkovic responded by introducing experienced trio Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Amoura and Houssem Aouar in an attempt to inject fresh energy into the attack.

However, as Algeria pushed forward, spaces began to appear.

Messi completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute with a trademark curling finish from the edge of the area, sealing victory for Argentina and capping a historic night for the 38-year-old superstar.

While Argentina celebrated a successful start to their title defence, Algeria were left to reflect on missed opportunities and lessons learned against world-class opposition.

The Fennec Foxes now turn their attention to a crucial Group J encounter against Jordan on 22 June in San Francisco. Victory will be essential if Algeria are to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Despite the defeat, Algeria showed enough quality and character to believe their World Cup journey is far from over. Against Argentina they faced one of football's greatest players at his brilliant best -- and on this occasion, that proved the difference.