Africa: Hossam Hassan - Egypt's Recent Progress Is No Accident After Belgium Opening Draw

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan hailed the team's steady development after the Pharaohs earned an impressive 1-1 draw against Belgium in their opening FIFA World Cup match on Monday.

Facing one of the tournament favourites, Egypt produced an impressive display, creating several chances before and after Belgium's equalizer.

The performance was not a surprise but rather the latest step in a process that has been taking shape over the past two years said coach Hassan.

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"First of all, thanks be to God for this positive result against a major team and one of the favourites to win the World Cup. Before the game, everyone expected Belgium to win. That is normal when you are facing a team of this quality. But what Egypt has achieved is not by chance. The progress of this team over the last two years has come through hard work from the technical staff, the players and everyone involved with the national team", he said.

The Egypt coach pointed to the team's recent performances and qualification campaign as evidence of the strides made under his leadership.

"We do not play by chance. We play with a clear identity and a clear structure. Egypt today is a modern team that does not depend on one player, but on a collective of players who understand their roles and responsibilities."

Despite taking a valuable point from the match, Hassan felt his side did enough to claim all three.

"We made adjustments during the game to gain more control in midfield and I believe that worked well. In the latter stages, we pushed Belgium back into their own half and created the better opportunities. Even after they equalised, we continued to create chances and, in my opinion, we were closer to winning the match. Before the game, I hoped for a positive result. To achieve that against a team of Belgium's calibre is very important for us", added the coach.

Hassan reserved special praise for senior figures Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, who played key roles in Egypt's attacking transitions throughout the contest.

"Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush and the rest of the players performed exceptionally well. They gave us an advantage in transition and helped us create dangerous situations throughout the game."

Looking ahead, Hassan was quick to shift focus to Egypt's next Group G fixture against New Zealand, insisting his side will remain grounded despite the encouraging start.

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The Pharaohs face off against New Zealand on Monday, 22 June at 01h00 GMT.