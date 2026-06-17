Nigeria: Anambra to Expand Telemedicine Services for Improved Healthcare Access

The Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, stated this during an interactive session with doctors overseeing the telemedicine services on Tuesday in Awka

The Anambra State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening telemedicine services to improve access to quality healthcare across the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, stated this during an interactive session with doctors overseeing the telemedicine services on Tuesday in Awka.

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Mr Obidike said the government was working to expand the programme to ensure that residents could access medical consultations regardless of their locations.

"Every resident in Anambra should be able to access a doctor in any part of the state through telemedicine.

"Our goal is to make quality healthcare available and accessible to all through technology," he said.

The commissioner identified proper documentation and uploading of patients' medical records on the telemedicine portal as a key strategy for enhancing service delivery.

According to him, digital records would enable seamless continuity of care, allowing doctors to access patients' treatment histories and continue management without interruptions.

"When patient records and treatment details are uploaded on the portal, another doctor can easily continue treatment from where the previous doctor stopped, ensuring continuity of care," he said.

Mr Obidike also stressed the need for improved coordination among healthcare workers.

He noted that doctors should be able to communicate virtually with officers-in-charge within their respective local government areas.

According to him, such collaboration will improve response times and service delivery across health facilities.

The commissioner proposed introducing a follow-up mechanism that would enable doctors to reconnect with patients after consultations when necessary.

"Once a consultation ends, doctors should be able to call back patients when necessary to provide further guidance and ensure their health concerns are properly addressed," he said.

Mr Obidike called for increased awareness of telemedicine services through community engagement, in addition to existing radio sensitisation campaigns.

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"We must work with the Anambra State Association of Town Unions and other community structures to educate our people on the benefits of telemedicine and how they can access these services," he said.

The commissioner disclosed that some medical professionals based in the United States had indicated interest in participating in telemedicine consultations in the state.

According to him, such collaborations would enhance access to specialist healthcare services, while specialist consultations should remain the responsibility of qualified medical doctors.

In his remarks, the Director of Medical Services, Ugochukwu Chukwulobelu, urged healthcare providers to utilise the Anambra State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System to bridge referral gaps.

Mr Chukwulobelu said the initiative would facilitate the timely transfer of patients requiring advanced medical attention and improve healthcare outcomes across the state.

(NAN)