Zimbabwe: Resident Sues City of Harare Over Helcraw Prepaid Water Meters

Discover moreOnline News PlatformFashion News ArticlesWorld News UpdatesA Harare resident has filed an urgent High Court application seeking to stop the rollout of prepaid water meters in the capital, arguing that the system is unlawful, violates existing water laws and effectively denies residents access to a basic human right.

Bernadette Makaya, a ratepayer from Mabelreign represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights' Tinashe Chinopfukutwa, filed the application against the City of Harare, Helcraw Water and the Minister of Local Government and Public Works.

The challenge comes as the city continues installing prepaid water meters under a partnership with Helcraw Water, with the government reportedly considering extending the model to other urban centres.

Helcraw is linked to Zanu PF legislator Farai Jere.

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In her founding affidavit, Makaya says the City of Harare and Helcraw Water began installing prepaid water meters in 2025 and that the programme reached her Sunridge home in Mabelreign in 2026.

"Since the installation of the prepaid water meter, I discovered that if I do not purchase credit for water my taps run dry and the water does stop running at my house," she states.

Makaya says the prepaid meter at her property is enclosed in a locked black box outside her home, preventing residents from independently verifying readings.

According to court papers, users rely on a small indoor monitor that displays the remaining water credit balance.

She argues that the prepaid system fundamentally departs from Harare's long-standing post-paid billing model, where consumers received water first and settled their bills later based on estimated or actual usage.

According to the application, the provision and distribution of water in Harare is governed by the Harare Water By-Laws of 1913 and the Urban Councils Act, both of which only provide for a post-paid system.

Makaya contends that "the provision and distribution of water in the City of Harare is governed by the Harare Water By-Laws of 1913 and the provisions of the Urban Councils Act and these only provide for a post-paid water distribution system in Harare and not for a pre-paid water system."

She argues that the City of Harare and Helcraw Water therefore acted unlawfully by introducing prepaid meters without any legal authority.

"The introduction of pre-paid water meters by City of Harare and Helcraw Water is not supported by any legal instrument," the application states, adding that the authorities breached "their duty to act lawfully which is reposed on them as administrative authorities in terms of section 3 of the Administrative Justice Act."

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Makaya also challenges the automatic disconnection of water supplies when prepaid credit runs out, saying this bypasses statutory safeguards requiring written notice before services can be cut off.

"The water supplies are just disconnected when the water credit is exhausted," she states, arguing that the ability to check remaining credit on a monitor "does not amount and suffice to the written notice which is required in terms of law."

In addition, she argues that the city and its private partner failed to consult residents before replacing the traditional post-paid system with prepaid metering, despite the significant change in how water is supplied and billed.

The application seeks an order suspending the implementation and rollout of prepaid water meters in Harare pending the determination of the matter by the High Court.

The case is yet to be heard.