Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Municipality Orders Removal of Pool Tables At Unauthorised Sites Within Seven Days Over Drug Abuse Fears

Discover moreShowbiz News FeedDiaspora News ServiceEpaper Access SubscriptionCHITUNGWIZA Municipality has ordered the removal of pool tables operating at unauthorised sites within seven working days, saying that some of the facilities have become hubs for drug dealing.

These unauthorised sites include residential areas, overnight parking bays, tuckshops, shebeens, road servitudes and public transport terminals.

The directive was adopted during the municipality's 508th Ordinary Council Meeting Monday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The Municipality has received reports that some of these facilities are being used as centres for drug dealing and sub- stance abuse activities, particularly among young people.

"In the interest of protecting communities and promoting a safe and orderly environment, Chitungwiza Municipality hereby directs all operators of pool tables located at unauthorized sites to remove them, together with any related illegal structures, within seven (7) working days from the date of this notice.

"Failure to comply with this directive will result in the Municipality confiscating the pool tables and taking any other en- forcement measures permitted by law," the statement reads.

The local authority also immediately suspended the issuance of permits for pool tables pending a review of existing licences.

As part of the wider intervention, Chitungwiza Municipality revealed plans to establish a day-care rehabilitation centre at Utano in Zengeza 4 as well as a 24-hour rehabilitation centre at Tatenda Tavern.

The facilities will offer treatment, counselling, rehabilitation and reintegration services to individuals battling drug and substance abuse, with a particular focus on young people.

Zimbabwe is battling a growing drug and substance abuse crisis, particularly among youths, with authorities linking the problem to rising crime, mental health challenges, school dropouts and social instability.