Rwanda: Learning Must Become Easier for Every Child in Rwanda

The release of the 2025 Learning Achievement in Rwandan Schools report offers both encouragement and concern. While the findings show progress in subjects such as Mathematics and Science, they also reveal a troubling reality that too many children are still struggling to understand what they read and learn, particularly in English and reading comprehension.

Education is not simply about enrolling children in school. It is about ensuring that every child can understand, apply, and benefit from the knowledge they receive. The report shows that less than half of Primary Three learners demonstrated the expected level of reading comprehension in Kinyarwanda and English. This means thousands of children are advancing through the education system without fully mastering the foundational skills needed for future success.

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The report highlights the importance of libraries, laboratories, internet access, and learning resources. These significantly contribute to the disparities in learning achievement. Every child, regardless of whether they live in a rural or urban area, deserves access to the tools that make learning engaging and effective. No learner should be disadvantaged simply because of where they live.

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The findings should serve as a wake-up call. If learning remains difficult, frustrating, or inaccessible for many learners, we risk limiting the potential of a generation that is expected to drive the country's ambitions.

Making learning easier does not mean lowering standards. It means creating an environment where children can understand lessons more effectively and develop confidence in their abilities. This starts with ensuring that children build strong literacy skills from the earliest years of education. Reading should be enjoyable and accessible, both in schools and at home.

Teachers also need greater support. Continuous professional development, modern teaching methods, and adequate teaching materials can help educators explain concepts in ways that children understand. At the same time, reducing overcrowded classrooms would allow teachers to give learners more individual attention.

The challenge before policymakers, educators, parents, and communities is clear. We must make learning easier, more practical, and more enjoyable for every child. Investment in education should focus not only on getting children into classrooms but also on ensuring they truly learn once they are there.

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The numbers in the report are more than statistics. They represent real children with dreams, talents, and potential. Rwanda's future depends on giving them the best possible chance to succeed. The time to act is now.