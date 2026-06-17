Nigeria: 2027 - 'We Mustn't Waste Our Votes Again' - Soludo Seeks Ndigbo's Support for Tinubu

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has called on the people of the South-East to rally behind President Bola Tinubu, urging them to abandon what he described as the "alliance of protest" and embrace an "alliance for progress and prosperity."

Soludo made the appeal in a post on X on Tuesday following his public endorsement during a rally organised in support of President Tinubu's second-term bid by Ebonyi State Government.

The governor, who attended the event alongside Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru and other political leaders, said the time had come for progressives across the country to unite in support of the president and his administration.

In a statement posted on his X handle after the event, Soludo said the South-East must avoid repeating past political choices that, according to him, failed to advance the region's interests.

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"Yesterday, I joined my brother, the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, alongside other progressives in Abakaliki to stand with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR," he wrote.

"The time has come for us to unite. Enough of the politics of lamentations. Ndi Igbo, we must move from the alliance of protest to the alliance for progress--an alliance for prosperity. We must unite. We must not waste our votes again."

While speaking at the rally on Monday, Soludo described Governor Nwifuru as "my own brother" and expressed solidarity with the Ebonyi governor over the endorsement of President Tinubu.

"I am here on a solidarity march with my own brother, the Rt. Hon. Governor of Ebonyi State, who, by the grace of God, is governor until 2031," the governor said.

"I am here in solidarity with you because today, you are endorsing the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR."

The Anambra governor said progressives across the country must work together to strengthen national unity and support policies aimed at promoting development.

"I have come in solidarity because progressives are working together. It is time for progressives to unite," he added.

The endorsement rally brought together political leaders and supporters in Ebonyi State, where participants expressed support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.