Tunisia: Kairouan - President Kais Saied Inspects Aghlabid Basins & Newly Restored Medina Walls [update 2]

Kairouan — President Kais Saied paid a visit to Kairouan governorate on Tuesday evening, coinciding with the celebration of the Hijri New Year.

During the visit, he toured the Aghlabid Basins to inspect the progress of restoration works at the historic site and its immediate surroundings.

He also reviewed the newly restored walls of the Medina following the completion of rehabilitation works.

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The visit fits into the President of the Republic's ongoing monitoring of projects with cultural and heritage significance, particularly those aimed at preserving, safeguarding and enhancing Tunisia's historical landmarks and national cultural heritage.

President Kais Saied reviewed the pace of work on the restoration of the Aghlabid Basins, a project he ordered to begin in July 2025 under the supervision of the Directorate General of Military Engineering and in cooperation with the National Heritage Institute.

The project seeks to rehabilitate the historical landmark and improve its surrounding environment, thereby enhancing Kairouan's architectural and cultural heritage and strengthening its cultural and tourism appeal.

The works cover the entire Aghlabid Basins complex, which spans nearly 14 hectares. The project includes extensive restoration and enhancement of the basins, the installation of an advanced water management system to ensure continuous water renewal and prevent stagnation, the creation of green spaces irrigated directly from the basins through a drip-irrigation system and the complete renovation of the site's surrounding wall.

Once completed, the Aghlabid Basins, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are expected to regain their historical, cultural and tourism role.

The site will be transformed into an open public space and visitor destination meeting the standards of a modern recreational park for families and visitors from Tunisia and abroad.

The project is financed through part of the Saudi grant allocated to the construction of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz University Hospital in Kairouan, the restoration of the Great Mosque of Uqba ibn Nafi, the rehabilitation of the Medina and the restoration of the Aghlabid Basins.

During the visit, the President also inspected the Medina walls in their restored form following the completion of renovation works at the end of 2025 under the supervision of the Directorate General of Military Engineering.

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The historic structure has been returned to its original appearance after part of it collapsed in December 2023.

President Kais Saied also met with a number of local residents and listened to their social and development-related concerns, reaffirming his commitment to finding solutions that address their legitimate demands.

As part of the visit, which coincided with the Hijri New Year celebrations, the President of the Republic also visited the Uqba Ibn Nafi Mosque.