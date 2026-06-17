Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Emphasises Professionalism in Service Delivery

As part of efforts to inculcate excellence, professionalism and diligence in the newly recruited officers towards performing their responsibilities, the Lagos State House of Assembly has conducted a two-day induction programme for newly appointed officers of the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM) and the Assembly.

The induction programme, held at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium within the Assembly complex, covered 132 newly employed officers, comprising both male and female staff with diverse educational backgrounds.

The purpose of the exercise was to familiarise the recruits with the operations, ethics, responsibilities, and expectations of legislative service.

Clerk of the House, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, who represented the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, in his remarks, encouraged the newly recruited officers to demonstrate productivity, proactivity, and professionalism in the execution of their duties, adding that the Assembly values excellence and accountability in service delivery.

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He provided the participants with an overview of the historical development of the Lagos State House of Assembly since its inception in 1979, following Nigeria's return to democratic governance, highlighting that the Assembly is constitutionally authorised to enact laws, perform oversight functions, and represent the interests and aspirations of the people of Lagos State.

In a Keynote address, the Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission, Alhaja Omowunmi Ogbara, urged the newly recruited officers to strictly adhere to the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and uphold the highest standards of discipline, productivity, and ethical conduct in their respective directorates.

She further called for a minute's silence in honour of two dedicated members of staff who recently passed away, describing their deaths as a painful loss to the Assembly family and praying for the repose of their souls.

One of the facilitators, Mr Femi Solaja, a retired civil servant, guided participants through the Public Service Rules and Regulations applicable to public officers. He underscored key provisions of the Code of Conduct, emphasising that officers must uphold honesty, integrity, loyalty, and professionalism in the execution of their duties.

He stated that public servants must refrain from corruption, misconduct, or any actions that could tarnish the service's reputation.

He also emphasised the importance of punctuality and regular attendance at work, noting that officers are expected to commence their duties promptly, attend regularly, and fulfil their assigned responsibilities diligently.

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Solaja further emphasised the need to adhere to lawful instructions and reminded participants that official information acquired during the course of duty must not be disclosed without proper authorisation.

He motivated the newly appointed officers to display dedication, productivity, initiative, innovation, and teamwork.