Zimbabwe: Gun Drama At School Rugby Match Lands Harare Man in Court

17 June 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

A 50-year-old man appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court recently after he reportedly pointed a gun at a crowd to protest a referee's decision that favored a rival team, Eaglesvale High School, during a rugby match against Christian Brothers College.

Lotshe Yuri Rodgers MANGENA appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with contravening Section 27(b) of the Firearms Act.

The matter was remanded to 2 July 2026.

The State, represented by Takudzwa Jambawu, alleges that on 13 June 2026 at around 1630 hours, Mangena was watching a rugby match between Eaglesvale Senior High School and Christian Brothers College at Eaglesvale Senior High School in Willowvale, Harare.

Towards the end of the game, Eaglesvale was awarded a penalty which they scored to win the match.

This did not go down well with Mangena and other supporters, who then allegedly stormed the pitch to protest the decision, intending to assault the referee.

During the commotion, Mangena reportedly drew a pistol from his trousers and showed it to the crowd. At that particular juncture, he assaulted the complainant--a 16-year-old Form Four student--striking him once on the face.

As a result of the assault, the complainant did not sustain any visible injuries and his condition is stable.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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