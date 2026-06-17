Sudan: Interior Minister Chairs Emergency Committee On 2026 Secondary School Certificate Exams

Khartoum — Minister of Interior Lt. Gen. (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa chaired on Tuesday a meeting of the Emergency Room for the Sudan Secondary School Certificate Examinations 2026, in the presence of the Director General of Police Forces, Gen. (Police) Amir Abdel-Moneim Fadl, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of National Education, Dr. Ahmed Khalifa, along with representatives of the relevant authorities.

The Undersecretary of National Education said the meeting reviewed all preparations and progress at the examination control centre, particularly the second phase involving coding and data entry, which is being carried out with the participation of 1,300 male and female teachers.

He added that the meeting also received a report on the upcoming marking phase, scheduled to begin next Saturday, including arrangements for accommodation and marking centers, which have been fully prepared to receive teachers from across Sudan.

Dr. Khalifa noted that the meeting commended initiatives by the Ministry of Health in providing and equipping a fully integrated clinic for the control center in teachers' accommodation areas, as well as a Bank of Khartoum initiative to open bank accounts for participating teachers.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of National Education reassured parents and students that all stages of the Sudan School Certificate examinations are proceeding as planned in an orderly and well-coordinated manner.